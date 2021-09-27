A New Era of Safety: How ChromeStats’ Monthly Subscription is Protecting Against Malicious Chrome Extensions

Chrome extensions are used daily by millions of people around the world. That said, not all chrome extensions are created equal. Some thrive to dominate the market, others flounder and pose safety risks for those who download them. Founded in 2021, ChromeStats exists to provide transparency and clarity in a saturated digital frontier.

This data exists in length but has historically been gatekept from average citizens, hindering any decision-making or strategy adjustments. Using ChromeStats, users can evaluate the risk score of any given extension, analyze its user reviews, download previous versions, and access historical data to determine if an extension is safe, reliable, and worth installing.

Leveraging web crawling technologies and big data, ChromeStats has curated various subscriptions, both paid and free, to help Chrome users, developers, and investors challenge the status quo and optimize performance through informed choices. Developers can use ChromeStats as a seamless tool to help track how well their Chrome extensions are performing compared to other Chrome extensions. Similarly, investors can also leverage ChromeStats as a data resource to evaluate risk and reward, strengths and weaknesses, and access historical stats to forecast growth for various extensions.

Tailored to the needs of the subscriber, the ChromeStats subscription plans enable users to harness the power of advanced data, export that historical data and trends into CSV files, and receive daily emails to track multiple extensions and monitor their growth. The perfect tool for competitive analysis between competitors, ChromeStats provides insightful data and strategic oversight to help understand what is working, what is not, and how to rise above the competition.

"ChromeStats is trying to fix up the broken ecosystem by making Chrome extension metrics more accessible to everyone, enabling competitive analysis, identifying the bad actors, and help support the growth of good Chrome extensions."

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the modern web experience through strategic data; ChromeStats' purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as they help create a safer digital landscape for their users.

To learn more about ChromeStats or to explore available options, please visit: https://chrome-stats.com/pricing

About ChromeStats

