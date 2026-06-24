A New Era of School Storytelling Begins: DistrictWON Announces a $20+ Million Historic Investment in School News

CLEVELAND, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DistrictWON today announced a historic initiative to bring comprehensive coverage of high school sports, activities, and student achievement to communities across the United States through its storytelling platform, uReport.

DistrictWON is fully funding a nationwide effort of $20 million+ to equip every high school in America with access to uReport, a "best-in-class", human-powered, AI-assisted platform built to help schools tell the stories that matter most.

To learn more about uReport see this video: Bringing Coverage Back to Your Community!

The initiative represents one of the largest commitments ever made to support high school storytelling, athletics, activities, and student recognition on a national scale.

"Our vision has always been bigger than technology," said Peter Fitzpatrick, CEO of DistrictWON. "We've committed more than $20 million toward ensuring that every school, regardless of size or resources, can celebrate student achievement and tell its story. Through uReport, we're creating opportunities for schools across America to share the moments that define their communities."

The initiative will focus on the nation's highest-participation boys and girls sports while also supporting marching band, drama/theatre, and speech and debate programs. Coverage extends across all levels of participation, including Varsity, Junior Varsity, Freshman, Adaptive, and Unified programs.

Collectively, these sports and activities represent more than 8 million students and an estimated 200,000 teams, clubs, and organizations nationwide.

uReport allows schools to create unlimited stories and include unlimited photos & videos within the content, creating a lasting account of student achievement, participation, and community impact. Students can also work on the platform to gain real-world experience in journalism, media technology and more.

DistrictWON's commitment to educational excellence is reflected through uReport's recognition by leading educational and industry organizations as it recently earned the 1EdTech TrustedED Apps Certification for Data Privacy, recognizing adherence to rigorous standards for protecting student and educator data.

uReport is also listed within the ISTE Learning Technology Directory (International Society for Technology in Education), a trusted resource used by educators to identify high-quality educational technology solutions.

In addition, uReport serves as an official content provider for College Sports Communicators and the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA):

Statement by Phil Rosen, Executive Director of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

"We believe some of the most important stories in America are happening every day in our schools," Fitzpatrick added. "This initiative is about making sure those stories are seen, celebrated, and shared. Hundreds of schools have already used the platform to take their coverage to the next level, and uReport is now offering every school in the country to join them."

For schools, students, families, and communities nationwide, a new era of school storytelling begins today. School Administrators can create accounts HERE.

Other schools can reach out directly to Dan McGrath, uReport's Director of Customer Success at [email protected] or direct at 216-647-3857.

SOURCE DistrictWON