DistrictWON Celebrates Fifth Year of Partnership Between LiUNA Local 894 and Akron Public Schools

Community Partnership Continues to Connect Students with Career Opportunities

AKRON, Ohio, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DistrictWON is proud to announce the continuation of its successful partnership connecting LiUNA Local 894 with Akron Public Schools (APS) for the 2026-2027 school year. Now entering its fifth consecutive year, the partnership continues to serve as a model for how businesses and school districts can work together to strengthen communities, support students, and create meaningful workforce development opportunities.

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"We love the partnership with APS," said Local 894 Business Manager Jason Legg, "not only do we communicate our career path to the next generation, our membership loves to see the exposure as they attend these events; it fills them with a sense of pride to support these important activities across APS."

The partnership provides Akron Public Schools with meaningful financial support for athletics and extracurricular activities while introducing students and families to rewarding careers with LiUNA Local 894.

Through the partnership, LiUNA Local 894 receives premium exposure throughout the APS community; including a comprehensive branding and awareness campaign:

Premium signage displayed throughout Akron Public Schools athletic venues

Public address announcements at athletic events

On-site activations connecting directly with students and families

Social media content distributed through trusted Akron Public Schools channels

Additional branding and messaging opportunities throughout the school year

The campaign places LiUNA's message directly where communities gather most, at their local school events. The result is authentic engagement that increases awareness of career opportunities while also generating meaningful support for Akron Public Schools.

DistrictWON has operated similar programs for LiUNA and other local trades across the U.S.

About DistrictWON

DistrictWON develops strategic partnerships that connect businesses, organizations, and communities in ways that create measurable value for everyone involved. Through innovative community engagement programs, DistrictWON helps organizations build meaningful relationships with students, families, and communities while supporting schools, athletics, and extracurricular programs.

For more information, contact uReport VP/Integrated Programs David Liberatore: 216.727.3522; [email protected]

SOURCE DistrictWON