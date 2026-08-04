Every High School in America is Invited to Participate in DistrictWON's Historic National Storytelling Initiative

CLEVELAND, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its recent feature in Sports Business Journal, DistrictWON is inviting every high school in America to claim its fully funded access to uReport before the first whistle, first performance, and first day of school.

Through this significant investment, uReport, an official partner of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, is providing its industry-leading tool to all high schools to help schools create and publish coverage of athletics, activities, academics, clubs, organizations, and student achievements.

"Since we started using uReport, our coaches' summaries have been great. We've posted hundreds of articles that look like they came straight from a major news desk. The volume of content we're producing now, covering everything from championship runs to mid-season milestones, is something we simply couldn't have achieved manually." said Matt Spellman, Athletic Director at Bay Village High School.

"This is about giving every school the opportunity to tell its story," said Peter Fitzpatrick, CEO of DistrictWON. "Every game, every marching band performance, every state qualifier, every student achievement deserves to be celebrated. We're removing the barriers so schools of every size can share the moments that bring their communities together."

See what Phil Rison, Executive Director of the NIAAA, has to say about this movement.

Including the NIAAA endorsement above, DistrictWON has earned the endorsement of leading associations representing more than 20,000 high schools and colleges.

uReport is listed in the ISTE Learning Technology Directory (International Society for Technology in Education), a trusted resource used by educators to identify high-quality educational technology solutions. It has also earned the 1EdTech TrustedED Apps Certification for Data Privacy, recognizing adherence to rigorous standards for protecting student and educator data. uReport gives students the opportunity to gain real-world experience in journalism, media, technology, and beyond.

With fall sports and student activities just around the corner, now is the time for schools to activate their free access and begin telling the stories that define their communities from day one.

Schools can learn more by watching Bringing Coverage Back to Your Community!

A new era of storytelling begins today. School administrators, athletic directors, coaches, and other school leaders can scan the QR code in the video above or create their free account HERE.

Schools can also contact Dan McGrath, DistrictWON's Director of Customer Success, at [email protected] or 216-647-3857.

SOURCE DistrictWON