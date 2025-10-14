A NEW ERA OF SUPPLEMENTS IS HERE: CYMBIOTIKA ARRIVES AT TARGET

Launching this Fall, the Category Innovator Sets a New Standard for Wellness at Mass Retail

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, the leading health and wellness brand known for its premium, science-backed, liquid and liposomal supplements, announces today its nationwide launch at all Target stores and online at Target.com. Marking its largest retail expansion to date and first entry into a national big-box retailer, this initial rollout represents a major milestone in Cymbiotika's growth strategy, setting the stage for broader wellness accessibility at Target and beyond.

Liposomal Glutathione, Liposomal Vitamin C, Liposomal Magnesium Complex, and Irish Sea Moss

"At Target, we're always looking for ways to make wellness more accessible and inspiring for our guests," said Amanda Nusz, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Essentials & Beauty at Target. "The launch of Cymbiotika brings an innovative, science-backed brand into our assortment, offering guests high-quality supplements in convenient formats they can trust. We're excited to introduce Cymbiotika to Target stores nationwide and Target.com, giving guests even more ways to support their everyday health."

Four hero Cymbiotika products are now available at all Target stores across the country and online, including bestsellers such as Liposomal Glutathione, Liposomal Vitamin C, Liposomal Magnesium Complex and Irish Sea Moss. Each can be found in the Vitamins-Minerals-Supplements (VMS) section typically located near the pharmacy at Target stores. Previously available only in larger-count packs (sold directly on the Cymbiotika website), each supplement is now offered in 12-count boxes exclusively in mass retail at Target. For the first time, individual-packet sales will also extend to Liposomal Vitamin C and Liposomal Glutathione, for travel, trial and easy, on-the-go, ripping and sipping.

"Our expansion into Target reflects our deep commitment to accessibility without compromise," said Shahab Elmi, CEO and Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "We are not just entering retail—we are setting the foundation for something much bigger. This marks an important step in bringing wellness to the forefront of mainstream shopping, and we look forward to elevating Target's continued success in the wellness space."

A strategic breakthrough in Cymbiotika's ambitious growth journey, this Target launch comes on the heels of explosive momentum across direct-to-consumer on Cymbiotika.com and specialty retail channels. With remarkable business wins in the past several years, and over 100 million Cymbiotika packets sold to date, this is a natural next step for the ever-expanding disruptor brand that continues to innovate and redefine how consumers access wellness in their everyday lives.

Cymbiotika's Launch Products include:

Liposomal Glutathione: Liposomal Glutathione is a powerful, master antioxidant naturally produced in the liver that protects the body against free radicals and maintains healthy cellular function.

Liposomal Vitamin C: Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that plays a key role in immune system function, collagen production, and healthy aging. It supports the production of proteins and enzymes that are needed for healthy skin, nails, and hair growth.

Irish Sea Moss: Cymbiotika's Irish Sea Moss is a next-generation wellness formula crafted to elevate your everyday health. This nutrient-dense blend combines Organic Irish Sea Moss with fulvic minerals, prebiotics, and postbiotics to support a thriving gut, radiant skin, and hormonal balance.

Liposomal Magnesium Complex: Cymbiotika's Magnesium 3-in-1 Complex blends magnesium taurate, bisglycinate, and GIVOMAG™ glycerophosphate to support heart, brain, and muscle health. Optimized for absorption and gentle digestion, it helps balance mood, ease stress, and promote restful sleep.

In establishing a presence in a major, national retailer, and through creating exclusive case counts for Target, Cymbiotika's launch further supports its mission to reach new audiences through thoughtful, scalable retail moments. As the leading liposomal supplement brand to enter Target, Cymbiotika fills a key gap in the mass wellness aisle. Launching under the brand's new tagline, "A New Era of Supplements is Here," the debut introduces a fresh, elevated standard to everyday wellness, supported by in-store branding and a growing national footprint. Beginning in late 2025 and continuing into 2026, Cymbiotika will roll out additional SKUs at Target and expand its store presence nationwide, culminating in a full-scale launch later in 2026.

About Cymbiotika:

Cymbiotika is a pioneering wellness brand, co-founded by Durana Elmi, Shahab Elmi, and Chervin Jafarieh committed to enhancing everyday health through science-backed, bioavailable formulations. With a focus on clean, potent ingredients, Cymbiotika offers innovative products that bridge the gap between traditional wellness practices and modern convenience. The brand's mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health and vitality, offering sustainable, effective solutions that support the body's natural systems. Through cutting-edge research and a commitment to quality, Cymbiotika provides premium nutritional supplements that help people look and feel their best every day.

What is Liposomal Delivery?

Liposomal delivery is an advanced technology that allows nutrients to reach your body effectively without being broken down by the digestive system. We encapsulate our supplement with liposomes, which are the fatty membranes that line each cell in our bodies. So, you can think of liposomes as little bubbles that protect the nutrients until they reach your intestines, ensuring that your body absorbs them properly.

