A New Era of $WUSD -- Revolutionizing Stablecoins with Unmatched Security, Stability and Next-Gen Innovation

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WSPN is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated upgrade of the WUSD token from the ERC20 to ERC20F standard, set to launch on December 13, 2024. This transition introduces cutting-edge security, functionality, and scalability enhancements, powered by Fireblocks' industry-hardened smart contracts. The upgrade reflects WSPN's commitment to building a future-proof and secure ecosystem for its users, partners, and institutions.

What's Changing?

The WUSD V2 token upgrade brings with it advanced features and robust architecture, leveraging Fireblocks' ERC-20F standards. These token primitives ensure compatibility with the broader DeFi ecosystem while addressing critical customer needs, including token recovery, enhanced security, and extensibility for future innovations.

Why Upgrade to WUSD V2: Key Highlights of the Evolution

The transition to WUSD V2 is more than just a smart contract upgrade — it's a transformative leap toward enhanced security, functionality, and future-proof scalability.

Here's why the upgrade matters and how it reshapes the ecosystem:

1. Unmatched Security and Resilience

Asset Recovery: Assets mistakenly sent to incorrect addresses can be salvaged or reclaimed via advanced recovery mechanisms.





Role-Based Access Control: Enjoy peace of mind with managed permissions, enabling only authorized actions and bolstering operational security.





Enjoy peace of mind with managed permissions, enabling only authorized actions and bolstering operational security. Access Registry: Leverage institutional-grade 'DenyList' features, ensuring compliance and secure network interactions.

2. Next-Level Functionality

Optimized DeFi Integration: Seamlessly interact with platforms, wallets, and custodial solutions, ensuring smooth and efficient token operations.





Seamlessly interact with platforms, wallets, and custodial solutions, ensuring smooth and efficient token operations. Enhanced Scalability: Built to support multi-chain compatibility, this upgrade ensures $WUSD is ready to meet the demands of a growing DeFi ecosystem.

3. Future-Proof Innovation

Extensible Architecture: Paves the way for advanced features like soulbound tokens, identity claims, and metadata-rich applications.





Paves the way for advanced features like soulbound tokens, identity claims, and metadata-rich applications. Modular Design: Facilitates seamless updates to ensure secure, reliable and scalable token management, keeping WUSD at the forefront of stablecoin innovation

Migration Timeline

The WUSD V1 → V2 upgrade will occur from December 13 to December 31, 2024. During this period:

Institutions and Platforms: Partners must migrate their integrations to the new contract. Detailed instructions will follow in subsequent communications.





Users Holding $WUSD: No immediate action is required for those holding $WUSD on supported platforms and non-custodial wallets. However, users are encouraged to stay informed about the process and address updates.





No immediate action is required for those holding $WUSD on supported platforms and non-custodial wallets. However, users are encouraged to stay informed about the process and address updates. Full Migration Completion: All necessary migrations are expected to be finalized by the end of 2024, ensuring a seamless transition for the ecosystem as we step into 2025.

New Contract Addresses

Old WUSD V1 Contract Address:

ETH : https://etherscan.io/token/0xb6667b04cb61aa16b59617f90ffa068722cf21da



POL: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xa04c86c411320444d4a99d44082e057772e8cf96





New WUSD V2 Contract Address:

ETH : https://etherscan.io/token/0x7cd017ca5ddb86861fa983a34b5f495c6f898c41



POL: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x7cd017ca5ddb86861fa983a34b5f495c6f898c41





All WUSD token holders will have their tokens automatically converted to our V2 tokens at a 1:1 ratio before 31st Dec 2024 . Users will not need to take any action beyond importing the new token address into their wallets.

Why It Matters for Users and Partners

The $WUSD upgrade marks a significant milestone in strengthening WSPN's commitment to delivering a secure, scalable and innovative stablecoin ecosystem. By adopting a future-ready framework and industry-leading security features, this upgrade empowers users, institutions, and platforms with unparalleled trust and functionality.

Next Steps for Users and Partners

1. Update Contract Details: Partners and platforms should integrate the new WUSD V2 contract address.

2. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on communications from WSPN for the latest updates and instructions.

3. Explore Enhanced Features: Take advantage of improved security, functionality, and scalability.

The Future of WUSD Begins Now

The WUSD V2 upgrade isn't just an enhancement — it's a transformation. Thank you for being part of this journey. Let's unlock the future together!

For further details and updates, follow WSPN on our official blog and social channels.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN's Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn

