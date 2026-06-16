A New Era of XR Begins: XREAL Launches XREAL AURA, Powered by Android XR, This Fall

Reservations for XREAL AURA are available now, enabling customers to secure a spot for the launch later this year

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XREAL, the global leader in lightweight XR glasses, today officially unveiled XREAL AURA, powered by Android XR and built with Snapdragon. This represents the company's next-generation spatial computing glasses built in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Formerly known as Project Aura, and now confirmed to launch in the Fall, XREAL AURA combines lightweight optical see-through (OST) wired XR glasses, Android XR and deep Gemini integration, and the power of Qualcomm Technologies' latest Snapdragon® Reality Elite Platform. With all these features working in concert, XREAL AURA delivers a new era of immersive and wearable spatial computing experiences.

XREAL AURA

XREAL also announced multiple reservation paths for XREAL AURA are now open through XREAL.com/aura. XREAL AURA will make its first public appearance this week at Augmented World Expo in Long Beach, California; attendees can visit the Qualcomm booth (#911) for hands-on demos.

"XREAL AURA sets a new benchmark for OST XR glasses, bringing powerful AI-driven experiences to both work and everyday life," said Chi Xu, Co-founder and CEO of XREAL. "The new era of portable spatial computing glasses starts now, as XREAL AURA combines rich and cinematic visuals, powerful platforms, and advanced on-device AI capabilities required to realize immersive next-generation XR. From developers who demand more headroom to consumers who expect seamless, premium experiences, Snapdragon Reality Elite and Android XR enable XREAL AURA to excel and lead in defining today's smart glasses use cases."

Powered by Android XR and Snapdragon Reality Elite

At the core of XREAL AURA is Google's Android XR and the newly unveiled Snapdragon Reality Elite, Qualcomm's latest XR platform. Both are engineered to deliver industry-leading performance, multitasking, multimodal AI, and power optimization for next-generation wearable devices.

"XR adoption continues to expand, evidenced by the global developer and consumer excitement for XREAL Aura," said Ziad Asghar, Senior Vice President and General Manager of XR, Wearables and Personal AI at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "As advanced and integrated XR devices come to market, like XREAL Aura, demand is increasing for XR technologies that deliver better immersive experiences, higher performance, greater intelligence, and improved power optimization. Snapdragon Reality Elite is designed to meet those demands -- and it reinforces our leadership in VR and MR as we create purpose-built XR chipsets from the ground up."

"Android XR is made for everyday life, and XREAL AURA brings XR experiences to life through the most innovative wired XR glasses yet," said Shahram Izadi, Vice President and General Manager of Android XR, Google. "This is indeed a turning point, and the right teams are united to lead what comes next."

Built for the Next Generation of Android XR Experiences

XREAL AURA delivers premium spatial computing experiences in a lightweight and portable form factor. Key features include:

A massive 70-degree field of view with a virtually borderless visual canvas





Light, less than 95g optical see-through frames designed for immersive mixed reality experiences





World-facing sensors on the frames support hand tracking, 6DoF tracking, and multimodal AI experiences with user permission





Dual-chip, split-compute architecture designed for portable spatial computing





A dedicated spatial compute unit, powered by Snapdragon Reality Elite for advanced XR performance and power optimization





Inside the frames, the XREAL X1S Spatial Coprocessor supports low-latency spatial display, sensor processing, and stable glasses-based XR experiences





Deep integration with Google's Android XR platform and helpful support from Gemini

Through the Android XR Catalyst Developer Program that was announced at the Google I/O Developer Conference, hundreds of XREAL AURA developer kits are being distributed to developers around the world, accelerating development across entertainment, productivity, gaming, sports, healthcare, and enterprise applications.

Leading Global Partners Building for XREAL AURA

Because it's powered by Android XR, millions of Android mobile and tablet apps are available day one on XREAL AURA through the Play Store. There are also over one hundred apps made specifically for XR in development already. Today, XREAL also offered an early peek at the expanding ecosystem of partners developing unbound experiences for Android XR and XREAL AURA.

Sports, Games and Entertainment

Announced today, Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars , will launch on XREAL AURA, powered by Android XR, Google's groundbreaking spatial computing platform. Developed in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios and featuring a new, original chapter created in collaboration with Andy Weir specifically for the game, Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars allows players to step into the role of Ryland Grace at a pivotal, untold moment in the Hail Mary mission, diagnosing failing ship systems and improvising ingenious scientific solutions as the spacecraft itself bleeds into their real-world environment. Precise hand tracking enables intuitive, tactile interaction with ship panels and zero-gravity objects, while the Hail Mary spacecraft merges seamlessly with the player's physical surroundings. The result is a new form of spatial storytelling that leverages Android XR, cutting edge XR hardware starting with XREAL AURA, and mixed reality to bring the world of Project Hail Mary directly into the player's space.





, will launch on XREAL AURA, powered by Android XR, Google's groundbreaking spatial computing platform. Developed in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios and featuring a new, original chapter created in collaboration with Andy Weir specifically for the game, Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars allows players to step into the role of Ryland Grace at a pivotal, untold moment in the Hail Mary mission, diagnosing failing ship systems and improvising ingenious scientific solutions as the spacecraft itself bleeds into their real-world environment. Precise hand tracking enables intuitive, tactile interaction with ship panels and zero-gravity objects, while the Hail Mary spacecraft merges seamlessly with the player's physical surroundings. The result is a new form of spatial storytelling that leverages Android XR, cutting edge XR hardware starting with XREAL AURA, and mixed reality to bring the world of Project Hail Mary directly into the player's space. Announced today, Fallout: Factions is the official digital adaptation of the hit tabletop game from Modiphius Entertainment for XR. This turn-based skirmish warfare game set in the Fallout universe combines squad-level tactics and strategy with immersive 3D maps and gesture controls in stunning augmented reality. Compete with friends around the table or around the world as you play as one of three Factions seeking to dominate the devastated landscape of Nuka-World. Each Faction has a unique set of weapons and abilities, creating nearly endless replay-ability. War never changes, but now it's in your hands! Fallout: Factions launches from Mirrorscape later this year on XREAL AURA and Android XR.





is the official digital adaptation of the hit tabletop game from Modiphius Entertainment for XR. This turn-based skirmish warfare game set in the Fallout universe combines squad-level tactics and strategy with immersive 3D maps and gesture controls in stunning augmented reality. Compete with friends around the table or around the world as you play as one of three Factions seeking to dominate the devastated landscape of Nuka-World. Each Faction has a unique set of weapons and abilities, creating nearly endless replay-ability. War never changes, but now it's in your hands! Fallout: Factions launches from Mirrorscape later this year on XREAL AURA and Android XR. Announced today, "The Nutcracker: A Spatial Awakening" is a pioneering full-scale spatial preservation of a legacy ballet, developed by San Francisco Ballet and YBVR in partnership with Google and XREAL. Captured in stereoscopic 8K with a Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive three-camera array, the experience places audiences closer than ever to the artistry and emotion of this iconic holiday production. Bringing the breathtaking "Snowfall" sequence directly into the user's surroundings, the experience showcases how cutting-edge hardware can unlock a profound sense of presence for world-class performing arts, accompanied by the Grammy Award-winning San Francisco Ballet Orchestra. Expect more to come with the official premiere later this year.





is a pioneering full-scale spatial preservation of a legacy ballet, developed by San Francisco Ballet and YBVR in partnership with Google and XREAL. Captured in stereoscopic 8K with a Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive three-camera array, the experience places audiences closer than ever to the artistry and emotion of this iconic holiday production. Bringing the breathtaking "Snowfall" sequence directly into the user's surroundings, the experience showcases how cutting-edge hardware can unlock a profound sense of presence for world-class performing arts, accompanied by the Grammy Award-winning San Francisco Ballet Orchestra. Expect more to come with the official premiere later this year. Asteroid , a groundbreaking immersive film from acclaimed director Doug Liman, will combine cinematic storytelling, interactive gameplay, live conversational AI, and natural multimodal interaction powered by Gemini. The experience launched exclusively on Android XR and will be free for all XREAL AURA owners. The project is developed by 30 Ninjas.





, a groundbreaking immersive film from acclaimed director Doug Liman, will combine cinematic storytelling, interactive gameplay, live conversational AI, and natural multimodal interaction powered by Gemini. The experience launched exclusively on Android XR and will be free for all XREAL AURA owners. The project is developed by 30 Ninjas. EMMY and BAFTA award-winning Atlantic Studios is bringing ambitious immersive films to Android XR and XREAL AURA. Atlantic is bringing Hollywood elites to its projects, with more to be revealed soon.





is bringing ambitious immersive films to Android XR and XREAL AURA. Atlantic is bringing Hollywood elites to its projects, with more to be revealed soon. Resolution Games brings its painstakingly crafted turn-based co-op tabletop dungeon crawler, Demeo to XREAL AURA. Demeo is designed from the ground up for XR, and players on AURA can join others on Samsung Galaxy XR, Meta Quest, Apple Vision Pro, PICO and PlayStation VR2, as well as enjoy cross-play with flatscreen players (Steam PC, Mac, iOS, PlayStation 5).





to XREAL AURA. Demeo is designed from the ground up for XR, and players on AURA can join others on Samsung Galaxy XR, Meta Quest, Apple Vision Pro, PICO and PlayStation VR2, as well as enjoy cross-play with flatscreen players (Steam PC, Mac, iOS, PlayStation 5). The Fox Sports XR app on XREAL AURA will feature immersive live sports and highlights.





app on XREAL AURA will feature immersive live sports and highlights. Cubism is one of the most respected puzzle games in XR built around an engaging concept: fit a set of colorful 3D blocks into a target shape, but this time set in your real world thanks to XREAL AURA's optical see-through headset. Cubism is renowned for its excellent handtracking and strong spatial interaction design.





is one of the most respected puzzle games in XR built around an engaging concept: fit a set of colorful 3D blocks into a target shape, but this time set in your real world thanks to XREAL AURA's optical see-through headset. Cubism is renowned for its excellent handtracking and strong spatial interaction design. One of the world's largest XR video game developers, nDreams, is bringing Oh My Galaxy! to XREAL AURA. Oh My Galaxy! is a beautifully crafted arcade-style physics puzzle game designed from the ground up for spatial computing. XREAL AURA marks the first time the popular game will be available on an OST headset.





to XREAL AURA. Oh My Galaxy! is a beautifully crafted arcade-style physics puzzle game designed from the ground up for spatial computing. XREAL AURA marks the first time the popular game will be available on an OST headset. Odders is bringing its premier tabletop strategy game, Chess Club to XREAL AURA. Chess Club is the leading chess application across major spatial computing platforms today; its standout feature is its precise native hand-tracking. XREAL AURA marks the first time Chess Club will be available on an OST headset.





to XREAL AURA. Chess Club is the leading chess application across major spatial computing platforms today; its standout feature is its precise native hand-tracking. XREAL AURA marks the first time Chess Club will be available on an OST headset. South Korean streaming powerhouse, Naver is bringing CHZZK to XREAL AURA. CHZZK is Naver's massive livestreaming and content creator platform heavily centered around gaming, esports, virtual streamers, music videos and watch parties. CHZZK includes spatialized 180- and 360-degree videos that bring VR entertainment to XREAL AURA without isolating the viewer from the real world around them.





to XREAL AURA. CHZZK is Naver's massive livestreaming and content creator platform heavily centered around gaming, esports, virtual streamers, music videos and watch parties. CHZZK includes spatialized 180- and 360-degree videos that bring VR entertainment to XREAL AURA without isolating the viewer from the real world around them. DB Creations is actively developing three XR games for XREAL AURA. Disassemble, mend, and rebuild a variety of gadgets and robot parts while learning about the fantastical world around you in Robo Repair. Fly a jet, pilot a helicopter, and more to complete arcade challenges right in your room with the exciting RC-inspired action of Tiny Motors Arcade. Transform your space into a thriving solarpunk city of the future with easy to connect building block elements in Table Towers.

Productivity, Learning, Enterprise and Healthcare

Announced today, representing next generation geospatial immersion, the Rathausverein of Aachen, Germany , and ZAUBAR are creating a first-of-its-kind location-based AR experience in Aachen's historic city center. Set around the Krönungssaal (Coronation Hall) in Aachen City Hall and connected to the city's imperial heritage, including Aachen Cathedral as part of the former Carolingian palace complex and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the experience brings history to life through an immersive museum-quality exhibition with realistic time travel, lifelike animations, historically accurate reconstructions, and incredible detail, all comfortably enjoyed through XREAL AURA. This exciting project is targeting an on-site launch in mid-2027.





, and ZAUBAR are creating a first-of-its-kind location-based AR experience in Aachen's historic city center. Set around the Krönungssaal (Coronation Hall) in Aachen City Hall and connected to the city's imperial heritage, including Aachen Cathedral as part of the former Carolingian palace complex and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the experience brings history to life through an immersive museum-quality exhibition with realistic time travel, lifelike animations, historically accurate reconstructions, and incredible detail, all comfortably enjoyed through XREAL AURA. This exciting project is targeting an on-site launch in mid-2027. Announced today, in healthcare, apoQlar is bringing their XR HoloMedicine® platform to XREAL AURA that transforms CT, MRI, PET, and other medical imaging data into interactive 3D holographic models that clinicians can view and manipulate in real time. The early apoQlar workflows with XREAL AURA are showing real promise and are already making advanced medical visualization and training more intuitive for clinicians.





is bringing their XR HoloMedicine® platform to XREAL AURA that transforms CT, MRI, PET, and other medical imaging data into interactive 3D holographic models that clinicians can view and manipulate in real time. The early apoQlar workflows with XREAL AURA are showing real promise and are already making advanced medical visualization and training more intuitive for clinicians. Simply Piano XR comes to an OST headset for the first time with XREAL AURA, bringing its finetuned hand tracking and spatial computing to merge physical instruments with digital overlays along with AI-powered real-time feedback for the ultimate XR piano-learning platform.





comes to an OST headset for the first time with XREAL AURA, bringing its finetuned hand tracking and spatial computing to merge physical instruments with digital overlays along with AI-powered real-time feedback for the ultimate XR piano-learning platform. In enterprise, ShapesXR is moving design work into XREAL AURA's immersive 70-degree FOV, allowing teams to sketch environments, place UI, storyboard interactions, and test concepts before writing much code. ShapesXR is leading in collaborative spatial creation and for the first time, bringing its highly recognized platform to XR glasses.





is moving design work into XREAL AURA's immersive 70-degree FOV, allowing teams to sketch environments, place UI, storyboard interactions, and test concepts before writing much code. ShapesXR is leading in collaborative spatial creation and for the first time, bringing its highly recognized platform to XR glasses. Frontline.io turns complex CAD models into interactive digital twins for the enterprise space, letting technicians learn, troubleshoot, and collaborate through XREAL AURA with OST workflows. It's reshaping remote assist, virtual training, and augmented work instructions — and going further with AI agents that generate, retrieve, and guide maintenance procedures in real time, all hands-free without taking workers' eyes off the task, making the smart connected worker a reality.





turns complex CAD models into interactive digital twins for the enterprise space, letting technicians learn, troubleshoot, and collaborate through XREAL AURA with OST workflows. It's reshaping remote assist, virtual training, and augmented work instructions — and going further with AI agents that generate, retrieve, and guide maintenance procedures in real time, all hands-free without taking workers' eyes off the task, making the smart connected worker a reality. The Plynk Spatial™ app turns stock research, portfolio management, and trading into a spatial experience coming for the first time to OST XR glasses with XREAL AURA. Instead of viewing markets through flat charts on a phone or laptop, through XREAL AURA, Plynk Spatial™ users can explore 3D market visualizations, interact with spatial heatmaps, view sector performance in layouts, analyze portfolio holdings in 3D space, track market movers, and execute trades directly inside AURA, all while not losing sight of their real world surroundings.

Reserve XREAL AURA Now, Secure Your Spot at Launch

Reservations for XREAL AURA are now available for $99 USD at XREAL.com/aura for US, UK and Japan.

For a limited time two-week launch offer, reserve XREAL AURA with a $99 USD Launch Credit and receive $199 USD credit toward your purchase at launch later this year —saving you $100 on the final price. Launch Credit holders will receive priority shipping access when AURA becomes available, along with early customer support and launch updates.

XREAL also announced the XREAL AURA Founder Priority Pass. Starting today, the Founder Priority Pass will be limited to 2,000 reservations globally and is designed for early adopters, developers, creators, and consumers who want XREAL AURA on day one. Those customers who reserve AURA with a $299 USD deposit secure guaranteed launch-day delivery in supported launch regions when XREAL AURA releases later this year plus numbered special edition hardware.

In addition, XREAL announced Best Buy as its first in-store retail partner for the U.S. launch of XREAL AURA.

Coming Later This Year

XREAL is targeting a wave 1 launch of XREAL AURA in the Fall in US, UK, Japan, Canada and South Korea with additional Europe markets* coming soon after.

"With Android XR, Gemini, Snapdragon Reality Elite, and an incredible ecosystem of developers and partners, XREAL AURA marks the beginning of a new era for spatial computing glasses," said Xu. "The road to release starts now!"

*Europe markets: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia (Czech Republic), Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

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