XREAL Opens U.S. Sales of X By XREAL a01+, Bringing Big-Screen AR Glasses to More People for $299

The debut product from XREAL's sub-brand delivers big-screen AR viewing and gaming to a wider audience, now available across xreal.com and major retail channels

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XREAL, the global leader in lightweight XR hardware development, today announced the availability of a01+, the debut product from its new sub-brand, X By XREAL. This device was created to bring big-screen AR entertainment to a wider, more mainstream audience.

X by XREAL a01+

The X By XREAL a01+ is a purpose-built, mainstream entertainment device designed to work with the phones, laptops, and handheld consoles people already own – all without sacrificing the picture quality XREAL is known for. At just 62 grams, the glasses use dual-layer Micro-OLED displays capable of up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness with HDR10 support, paired with real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion. This ensures content looks sharper and more vibrant on the fly. A custom display chip and XREAL's ARView Image Engine drive a 120Hz refresh rate, while a proprietary spatial stabilization algorithm tracks micro-movements to keep the picture steady, even in motion.

"Where XREAL's flagship lines push the frontier of spatial computing, X By XREAL was created to make AR glasses feel more accessible, personal, and fun," said Chi Xu, co-founder and CEO of XREAL. "With a01+, we're bringing XREAL's industry leading display technology, comfort, and optical engineering expertise into a lighter, more affordable product built for entertainment, gaming, and everyday use. This is an important step toward making big-screen AR something anyone can experience."

Built for movie-lovers and gamers alike

Positioned as a "pocket cinema," the a01+ delivers a virtual screen equivalent to 147 inches at 4 meters, giving commuters, travelers and everyday users a big-screen experience anywhere. On the gaming side, the device's "Just Play" approach lets users turn their smartphone, laptop, or handheld console into an immersive display in seconds, offering a 50° FoV and 120Hz refresh rate.

Comfort at the core

Designed for everyday use and personal expression, the a01+ can accommodate interchangeable front frames. Additionally, it has a lighter silhouette built to feel as approachable as it is portable.

The a01+ is TÜV Rheinland certified, matching the 5-star Eye Comfort, Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications earned by the XREAL One Series. Nose pad geometry was developed using data from more than 2,000 facial profiles to improve fit across a wide range of users.

By design, the a01+ does not include a built-in camera, keeping the glasses lighter and more focused on the core viewing experience.

Pricing and Availability

The a01+ AR glasses are available starting today for $299 via xreal.com, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Micro Center.

About XREAL

XREAL is the global leader in the design and manufacture of consumer AR glasses. XREAL has pioneered several core innovations that are transforming the AR industry, including its proprietary optical technologies and uniquely consumer-focused products. XREAL was the first to popularize the concept of connecting AR glasses with existing computing devices, bridging the gap between digital and physical reality.

Press Kit

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1do852tz2bksc9j4cmu66/AMDVG_KozhpkFMywyyIXk1g?rlkey=rsxqlqfp5awbl2oo2rbcpr4yi&st=y6qcbmki&dl=0

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SOURCE XREAL