XREAL Files U.S. Patent Infringement Lawsuit against Viture to Defend Foundational Augmented Reality Technology

The U.S. lawsuit expands global legal action from XREAL following German court injunction against Viture late last year

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XREAL today announced it filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United State District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against Viture affiliates. The complaint asserts infringement of U.S. Patent No. 11,988,839, which discloses core augmented reality (AR) apparatus and optical system technology developed by XREAL. Eden Future HK Limited and Beijing Xingzhe Wujiang Technology Co., Ltd. are affiliates of Viture and are named in the lawsuit filed by Matrixed Reality Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of XREAL.

The lawsuit is brought to protect the integrity of innovation in lightweight and portable high-tech augmented reality glasses, a field XREAL helped create dating back to 2017. The lawsuit is not merely about enforcing a single patent. It is about stopping a pattern of intellectual property infringement that undermines the integrity of innovation and endangers continued technological development in this industry.

XREAL is the creator of the world's market-leading AR glasses and has spent years and significant resources pioneering foundational technologies that made consumer AR glasses possible. At a time when practical, lightweight and high-tech AR glasses products did not yet exist, XREAL chose the hard path: independent research and development, long-term investment, and ecosystem building. That work resulted in breakthrough optical systems enabling high-quality, wearable AR devices for everyday consumers.

By contrast, Viture only recently entered the market and unlawfully incorporated XREAL's patented inventions into its AR glasses products, XREAL alleges.

Prior Judicial Findings in Europe Against Viture

XREAL's action in the United States follows a significant judicial ruling in Europe.

On November 13, 2025, the Munich Regional Court I in Germany issued a preliminary injunction against Eden Future HK Limited, a Viture affiliate, after finding a strong likelihood that the accused Viture's products infringe XREAL's European patent EP3754409B1 related to augmented reality devices and optical systems. The court found that the accused Viture Pro product fall within the scope of XREAL's patent and that the patent's validity was sufficiently established to warrant injunctive relief.

The injunction prohibits the offering, sale, or importation of certain infringing AR products in Germany by relevant Viture affiliates, in particular the model "Viture Pro XR." The language of the injunction shows the scope of such injunction is not limited to a single model and other product models likely fall within the scope of the injunction.

About XREAL's U.S. Patent

U.S. Patent No. 11,988,839, titled "Augmented Reality Apparatus and Optical System Therefor," was duly and legally issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on May 21, 2024, based on an application originally filed by XREAL in 2018. XREAL is the sole and exclusive owner of the patent and holds the exclusive right to enforce it.

The patent discloses a novel, non-obvious optical architecture addressing a number of long-standing challenges in wearable AR, including but not limited to high-quality image rendering, field-of-view optimization, user comfort and ergonomic design, privacy and interactivity, and lightweight form factor with optical precision. These innovations are central to making AR glasses practical for everyday use.

Two affiliates of Viture have been making, selling, and importing into the United States AR/XR glasses under the "VITURE" brand, including at least the VITURE Pro, VITURE Luma Pro, VITURE Luma Ultra, and other similar products. These products infringe on one or more claims of XREAL's patent, XREAL alleges.

A Record of Long-Term Innovation from XREAL

XREAL's leadership in augmented reality is reflected in its intellectual property portfolio. This lawsuit is not about other things. It's about competing fairly based on innovation. It's about doing hard work to achieve success and doing hard work the right way. To deliver on this, XREAL owns more than 800 patent and patent applications worldwide, including more than 50 in the United States and more than 75 in Europe, spanning optical systems, spatial computing, AR software and other technical fields.

This underscores XREAL's history of innovating with integrity.

Recent Momentum and Industry Partnerships

In early January at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, XREAL debuted multiple new products incorporating its self-developed technology. XREAL also discussed new products co-designed with industry leaders, underscoring the importance of protecting innovation not only for XREAL, but also for its partners, who are owed confidence that their co-developed products will not also be threatened by infringers attempting to benefit from infringement or undermined by unauthorized usage of IP. Further, XREAL's board, investors, and customers deserve the confidence that their investments are protected and the peace of mind that their company of choice has the best intentions for the maturation of the industry in mind, a maturation that comes through innovation and healthy competition.

Mature technology companies protect their inventions and intellectual properties and enforce their rights against infringement. XREAL stands upon its innovations and will protect them. XREAL knows this is critical for industry development, to spark creative competition, and to build confidence in partners, customers, and to help create innovative environments for the future of augmented reality.

The lawsuit is being pursued through XREAL's legal counsel Covington & Burling LLP, with offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and Beijing.

About XREAL

XREAL is the global leader in the design and manufacture of consumer AR glasses. XREAL has pioneered several core innovations that are transforming the AR industry, including its proprietary optical technologies, and its uniquely consumer focused products. XREAL was first to popularize the concept of connecting AR glasses with existing computing devices.

