A New Faith-Based Novel "In Heaven For Awhile," From First Time Novelist Larry Vanderveen, Now Available On Amazon And Kindle

"The true-life stories from today, such as Heaven Is For Real , have inspired me to write In Heaven for Awhile , my first novel. The book reflects my faith, my beliefs and ultimately my vision of what heaven is," commented Vanderveen. "I hope it will encourage you to think about what Heaven is to you."

In Heaven for Awhile follows Jim Bentley, a high school astronomy teacher in Los Angeles. He lives alone and lonely. Then one day all that changes. He finds that he is needed. There are people in his life who have worse problems than his, and they can't solve them. It turns out that the best place to help them from is Heaven; a place he doesn't believe exists until he finds himself right in the middle of it.

Larry Vanderveen is the author of the one-man play, Meeting F. Scott Fitzgerald. The New York Times said of the play, "This rich and textured exploration of Fitzgerald's eventful life allows literature fans the unique opportunity to look into the mind of the man responsible for some of the greatest literature of the 20th Century." He is currently at work on his next novel which follows the adventures of an American army intelligence officer in Germany just a few years after World War II. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife of 56 years, Sheila, and spends his free time with his three grown daughters and their families.

In Heaven for Awhile

By Larry Vanderveen

Print Length: 214 pages

ISBN: 1797832301

Publication Date: June 30, 2019, Paperback

Price: $9.99 Amazon, $3.99 Kindle

