A New Field of Study in Healthcare to Address "Cognitive Harm" in Medicine

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Limitless Foundation, an independent nonprofit, launched the first Cognitive Harm Reduction in Medicine Initiative — an urgent research and action program to improve outcomes, advance equity, and address one of healthcare's most overlooked drivers of waste.

Cognitive harm occurs when care overlooks patient support needs or communicates in ways that create fear, distrust, or disengagement. These breakdowns delay diagnosis, worsen outcomes, and strain healthcare systems.

Founder Cali Wilson during IV treatment, using the Limitless Guided Visualizations app - demonstrating how cognitive safety can reshape the patient experience and guide safer, more connected models of care.

The initiative aims to make cognitive safety a measurable standard of care through research, education, and actionable tools, calling on health systems, payers, and academic partners to act now. By investing in cognitive safety, organizations can reduce harm, restore trust, and achieve measurable improvements in both patient outcomes and cost efficiency.

Its first phase is funded by Limitless Guided Visualizations, a clinical platform for patient engagement, used in more than 600 clinics worldwide.

"Cognitive harm isn't rare; it's almost universal," said Cali Wilson, creator of the Cognitive Harm Reduction in Medicine Initiative, now led by The Limitless Foundation. "It happens when efficiency pressures overtake empathy, and care becomes something done to patients instead of with them. We all pay the price of this gap in care: patients decline, clinicians burn out, and insurance companies absorb the cost."

When Medicine Hurts

Patients often arrive already overwhelmed and without the support to process complex health information or participate fully in their care. Even skilled clinicians can't overcome that alone.

Further, when patients are dismissed, invalidated, or made to question their own experience, trust breaks down. They disengage, skip appointments, and abandon treatment plans.

Harm reduction reshaped public health by centering empathy and human context over blame. Cognitive harm reduction draws inspiration from that ethos, expanded to apply to a different frontier—medical care.

Ending cognitive harm starts with shared responsibility. Patients, clinicians, and systems each play a role in restoring trust and improving outcomes. This is one of the most overlooked, and most powerful, levers in strengthening health equity.

The $1 Trillion Cost of Health Inequity

Deloitte research shows that direct medical costs from health inequities in health care systems could exceed $1 trillion by 2040 if left unaddressed.

Behind those numbers are patients who weren't believed, women whose pain was labeled "anxiety," while conditions worsened because no one paused to listen. Each time a patient leaves uncertain or unheard, the risks of missed diagnoses, repeat visits, and delayed treatment expenses rise.

For health systems and insurers, cognitive harm is a structural liability. Sustainable reimbursement models supportive of reducing cognitive harm are essential.

Invest in Cognitive Safety: The Overlooked Lever in Health Equity

Cognitive safety isn't theoretical; it's measurable, actionable, and essential to modern care. When clinicians communicate with clarity and empathy, patients stay engaged, make informed decisions, and follow care plans.

Research shows that validating pain and providing clear education improves function, well-being, and trust, while dismissive communication drives distress, disengagement, and higher financial burden.

The Limitless Foundation is partnering with health systems, educators, clinicians, and payers to redesign care environments, train clinicians, and empower patients. The call to action is simple: invest in cognitive harm reduction now.

A Call for Collaboration

The Limitless Foundation is advancing the next phase of research and implementation and invites strategic partners to join this work.

Universities and research institutions are invited to co-design and evaluate applied studies on communication, system design, and patient experience.

Healthcare systems and clinicians can join pilot programs to test measurable indicators of cognitive safety in practice.

Insurers, policy leaders, and funders can help scale sustainable models that strengthen equity, trust, and outcomes.

If this mission aligns with your organization's goals, visit thelimitlessfoundation.com to get involved.

About The Limitless Foundation

The Limitless Foundation is an independent nonprofit focused on cognitive safety in healthcare through research, education, and collaboration.

Media Contact

Rachael Oettinger

The Limitless Foundation

408-502-2160

[email protected]

SOURCE The Limitless Foundation