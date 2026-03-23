A New Food-Tech Platform Is Here: StudioLink Recipe

The service aims to revolutionize home cooking and support the next generation of food creators

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StudioLink Recipe, a new food-tech platform, launches with a mission to make real, nutritious cooking more accessible for American families while empowering food creators with tools to build sustainable income. StudioLink Recipe combines shoppable recipes, grocery delivery, and instructional content into one seamless platform built to improve access to healthy meals. The goal: to make cooking real food as fast and frictionless as ordering takeout, only with fresher, more nourishing ingredients for all income levels.

The vision for StudioLink Recipe was inspired by the way food impacts one's energy, focus, and overall well-being, while also responding to the shrinking middle class and the rising need for new, sustainable income opportunities. The dual lens of food as a foundation for wellness and creators as an emerging economic force led to the creation of StudioLink Recipe.

"We asked ourselves: if American families had access to good ingredients and creators had a real chance to support themselves financially by sharing healthy content, how much could change?" said Kimi Lynn, Senior Manager at StudioLink Recipe. "This platform, this community, is our answer. If we want a healthy, informed society, we have to value the people teaching us how to cook, and make it accessible for those looking to learn."

StudioLink Recipe features meal plans to address its audience's unique needs, such as Prediabetes-Friendly Dinners or a Menstrual Support Meal Plan. Most recently, StudioLink Recipe developed a set of meal plans for EBT users that make getting nutritious, healthy foods more available. The EBT initiative removes cost barriers to nutritious food by offering high-quality meal plans that EBT/SNAP users can purchase entirely with their benefits. While also returning a percentage of each grocery purchase to the creator sharing the plan.

Confronting the problem of saving and using recipes from creators on social media, StudioLink Recipe has merged creator recipes with shoppable technology, making it easy to purchase ingredients and cook the recipe right away.

StudioLink Recipe offers consumers:

Instantly shoppable creator recipes through Instacart integration

Smart "auto-list" grocery lists for both delivery and in-store shopping

Embedded video content (TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube) for easy follow-along cooking

Delicious health-specific meal plans designed to help users reach health and body goals

The platform was created with respect for the knowledge and creativity of food content creators, including those with growing platforms. StudioLink Recipe wants to give creators a modern, optimized home for their work, with more bandwidth to conduct digital business.

Key features for creators include:

Professional recipe pages with multimedia support

Integrated paywalls for premium recipes or collections

An all-in-one storefront to house and monetize content

80% revenue share, giving creators meaningful ownership

A referral and affiliate opportunity for additional income

Flexible subscription tiers, including branding removal options

"I love StudioLink because it gives my audience easy access to all of my recipes in one place," said platform creator Whitney Amadi. "They no longer have to screenshot Instagram or TikTok captions that end up cluttering their phones and getting lost. It's also good for me because if someone asks for a recipe, I can simply send them the link! With everything organized on StudioLink, it's simple for everyone to find exactly what they're looking for anytime."

StudioLink Recipe was intentionally built with two audiences in mind: busy individuals who want real food without complication, and food creators seeking financial stability and a space tailored to them. By putting good ingredients and creator expertise at the center, StudioLink Recipe offers a solution with long-term cultural and economic impact.

StudioLink Recipe is live and available to both creators and home cooks at StudioLinkRecipe.com . Video content and more information are available at @studiolink_recipe on Instagram.

StudioLink Recipe Contact

Kimi Lynn | [email protected]

Media Contact

Gabriella Conte | [email protected] | 4258708584

SOURCE StudioLink Recipes