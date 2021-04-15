A new Frontier at MIA: Airline launches two routes, announces four more

MIAMI, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines and Miami-Dade County officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the airline's inaugural flight from Miami International Airport to San Salvador that day, as well as its new Miami-Guatemala City service that began on April 12. Frontier is now serving both routes with twice-weekly service.

Frontier topped off its busy week at MIA by announcing that it will be launching service to four more cities this summer: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (5x weekly) on June 10; Nassau, Bahamas (4x weekly) on June 24; San Jose, Costa Rica (2x weekly) on July 2; and St. Maarten, Netherlands Antilles (1x weekly) on July 10. Myrtle Beach is not currently served by any other airline at MIA.

"Congratulations to Frontier on their ongoing expansion of international flights from MIA," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Their growing service to our community is increasing travel options to and from popular destinations for our residents and visitors."

Additionally, Frontier announced last week that it would begin Montego Bay, Jamaica service on May 28 with three weekly flights. The new routes will bring Frontier's network at MIA to a total of 34 destinations – its highest number ever at the airport.

"We proudly welcome this expansion of flights by Frontier, and we look forward to seeing their presence grow even stronger at MIA with service to five more cities by July 1," said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. "Frontier has risen to become one of our busiest airlines in terms of seat capacity, and we appreciate their commitment to not only maintaining Miami service throughout the pandemic but continuing to expand their route network here."

The inaugural San Salvador flight on April 15 was under the command of Captain Carlos Cartagena, who is originally from San Salvador and has been a Frontier Airlines pilot for nearly 19 years.

"I am overjoyed to captain Frontier's first-ever flight from Miami to my hometown of San Salvador," said Captain Cartagena. "This new route opens up so many new opportunities for people to travel between these two thriving cities, and I could not be more proud to be a part of this remarkable event."

The new Guatemala City and San Salvador service follows three other international route launches by Frontier just last month on March 7 and 8: Cancun, Mexico (4x weekly); Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (2x weekly); and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands (2x weekly).

"We're excited to begin flights from Miami to San Salvador today and announce four new nonstop routes," said Josh Flyr, Vice President of Network and Operational Design, Frontier Airlines. "With this level of service, Miami residents now have unprecedented access to affordable flights to take them to world-class destinations."

