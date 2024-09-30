A NEW GENDER CLASH EMERGES: GEN Z MEN YEARN FOR TRADITION WHILE GEN Z WOMEN PUSH FOR PROGRESS

Comprehensive New Study Reveals Surprising Ideological Divide; Conducted by Maverix Insights, Strategy & Design and Commissioned by Pith and Pixie Dust, a Strategic Consulting Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking new survey by Maverix Insights, Strategy & Design, a striking cultural trend among Gen Z men has emerged: over half are expressing a desire to revert to traditional gender roles. The study, which also explored attitudes toward the upcoming presidential election and key social issues, reveals a notable ideological divide between young men and women concerning the future of societal norms.

Challenging the widely held belief that Gen Z is predominantly progressive, the survey discovered that 54% of Gen Z men advocate for a more traditional division of labor, where men are the primary breadwinners and women assume domestic responsibilities. In stark contrast, only 28% of women support such roles.

The study indicates that nearly half of Gen Z men perceive being a man as "more of a liability than an asset." This sentiment reflects a broader existential crisis, as young men grapple with feelings of inadequacy in a society that increasingly favors progressive values. The results underscore a generational rift, with young men looking backward for guidance while young women push forward for equality and justice.

"This emerging generational divide requires that companies understand the nuances of Gen Z. Brands need to examine how they portray the relationships between Gen Z men, women and non-binary people. Gen Z men should feel they are a part of the changes in culture, not marginalized by it. At the end of the day, Gen Z, like every other generation, wants to see themselves reflected in advertising and media and feel valued — not just as a consumer, but in their lives and in society," said Tricia Melton, co-founder of Pith and Pixie Dust.

Exploring the ages of different generations reveals how formative political and cultural events have shaped their perspectives. Gen X, who first voted in elections from 1988 through 2000, and Millennials, who participated from 2004 to 2016, experienced significant political upheavals, including the election of the first Black president and the major cultural shifts that followed.

Gen Z, on the other hand, has grown up during profound political, cultural, and economic events that have significantly reshaped society. From the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Me Too Movement and the recent Roe v. Wade overturning in 2022, these experiences have created unique tension points that pull them in both left and right directions. As they navigate their identities, many young men feel disconnected and disillusioned from the progressive movements championed by their female counterparts.

Political affiliations also reveal a distinct divide. Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, 63% of Gen Z women express support for Kamala Harris, compared to 53% of Gen Z men who favor Donald Trump. The survey highlights that issues surrounding gender roles significantly influence these preferences, as 91% of Gen Z women prioritize reproductive rights in their candidate choice, while only 73% of men share this concern.

Interestingly, both genders find common ground in their admiration for music icon Taylor Swift. Her endorsement of Kamala Harris has notably swayed 46% of Gen Z men to consider voting for her, illustrating Swift's unique ability to bridge political divides.

Moreover, the study raises important questions about the implications of this divide on marriage and childbearing trends. With U.S. birth rates plummeting to historic lows and evidence suggesting that Gen Z is dating and marrying less, the interplay between these emerging gender dynamics and societal behaviors warrants further exploration.

"This study prompts a critical examination of how Gen Z men and women are navigating their identities in a rapidly changing world," said Liz Huszarik, managing partner at Maverix Insights, Strategy & Design. "As the conversation around gender roles evolves, these findings provide a critical lens through which to understand the shifting landscape of identity and politics among Gen Z."

*This research study is based on a national survey conducted across two waves. The first wave took place from August 7-10, 2024, with a sample size of 500 respondents aged 18-27 from the general U.S. population (N=500). The second wave was conducted from September 11-13, 2024, also with a sample size of 500 respondents (N=500). The survey aims to provide a balanced representation of the U.S. population, including Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. Results reflect the attitudes and preferences of the surveyed individuals during the specified timeframes and are subject to sampling error.

