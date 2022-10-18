A New Generation of Hong Kong Watchmakers Launch VSTELLE; Vivid Minimalist Designer Watches

Kickstarter Selects V-Apostle and V-Pioneer as "Projects We Love" as it Launches its Crowdfunding Pre-Order Campaign

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VSTELLE (pronounced V- Stell) launches its minimalist analog wrist watch today on Kickstarter, now available for pre-order internationally. Selected early as a must-see project from Kickstarter "Projects We Love", the campaign features Gen-Z designed wrist watches, V-Apostle and V-Pioneer.

V-Apostle and V-Pioneer Watches Watches by VSTELLE

Partnered with expert craftsmen from Hong Kong, VSTELLE timepieces are designed as functional modern watches for everyday wear. VSTELLE offers a simple and elegant design aimed to inspire individuality and match personal style with ease, launching the brand with two styles to start.

V-Apostle Features:

Premium look with timeless design in mind.

The 42mm V-Apostle is a distinctive model by adding a date window.

Slightly raised outer ring, showing the numbers 1 to 60.

Equipped with the Japan-Made Miyota Automatic Movement.

Horween Leather straps.

V-Pioneer Features:

V-Pioneer is an unisex model, designed for functionality.

40mm fine-brushed case.

Swiss-Made Ronda quartz movement.

Horween Leather straps.

VSTELLE is only available for preorder via Kickstarter for a limited time at a discounted early bird price of $239 (V-Apostle) and $131 (V-Pioneer) for early bird backers. Each model comes with multiple strap and case combinations. To pre-order the watch at this limited VIP offer visit PREORDER VSTELLE.

Learn more about the team behind VSTELLE here . You can download images and information from the VSTELLE Press Kit, or reach out directly for sample requests.

About VSTELLE

VSTELLE is an independent watch company with a reimagined combination of classic and modern elements. Each timepiece is creatively rooted in vivid minimalism.

VSTELLE is a team of young entrepreneurs, designers and artisans, a part of the new generation of watchmakers to define the future legacy of the Hong Kong watchmaking industry.

Its mission is to redefine the fashion watch industry by combining traditional quality craftsmanship with the reimagination of vivid minimalist design. VSTELLE aims to provide the best quality and aesthetic watches to inspire individuality and evolving personal style.

Media Contact

Brian Garrido

[email protected]

+1 949 295 9779

SOURCE VSTELLE