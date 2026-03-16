Fourth-Generation Leadership Advances to Guide the Business Into Its Next Era of Growth, Global Expansion and Category Leadership

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a defining moment for one of America's most enduring family-owned specialty food businesses, Schuman Cheese today announced a comprehensive leadership evolution that reflects both the strength of its foundation and the deliberate planning behind its future direction. The transition marks the advancement of fourth-generation leadership across the organization, reinforcing the company's commitment to continuity, innovation and responsible stewardship as the Schuman family carries the business forward for future generations.

A New Generation Takes the Helm at Schuman Cheese, Carrying Forward a Legacy of Craftsmanship and Family Values

Allison Schuman has been appointed Chief Executive Officer as Neal Schuman becomes Chairman, where he will continue to provide strategic oversight and guidance as the company enters its next chapter of growth and generational continuity.

Ian Schuman will lead the company's global expansion as President of Global, overseeing all import and export operations within the Global Business Unit and advancing Schuman Cheese's international growth strategy. His role reflects the scale of the company's global partnerships and positions the organization for continued growth across key markets.

Keith Schuman will continue to lead domestic production, plant-based initiatives and Lake Country Dairy operations while advancing key strategic initiatives across the organization. As part of this work, he will also guide Banyan Seed, the Schuman family office, which will support innovation-driven projects and long-term initiatives designed to expand opportunity across the broader Schuman enterprise.

More than 81 years after its founding, Schuman Cheese now enters a new chapter led collectively by Allison, Ian and Keith Schuman. Together, the fourth generation is advancing the company's leadership with a shared commitment to stability, thoughtful growth and the stewardship required to carry the family business into its fifth generation and beyond.

"I have had the privilege of learning this business from the inside out," said Allison Schuman, Chief Executive Officer of Schuman Cheese. "This transition is about honoring the foundation that has carried us for more than eight decades while building the leadership structure and governance needed for the future. Our strength has always been our unity as a family and our shared commitment to protecting what makes this company special while responsibly growing it for the generations ahead."

Allison's transition from Chief Revenue Officer to CEO reflects years of strategic leadership guiding the company's commercial growth, while Ian and Keith continue to strengthen the pillars that underpin Schuman Cheese's domestic and international presence. The leadership structure reinforces a unified, forward-looking vision designed to scale responsibly across core and emerging segments.

"Our relationships with global producers have been built across generations," said Ian Schuman. "As we look ahead, we remain committed to deepening those partnerships while responsibly expanding our international footprint."

"Innovation has always been part of our story, but it has never come at the expense of craft," Keith Schuman added. "Whether strengthening our domestic capabilities or advancing our plant-based portfolio, the focus remains on growing the category in a way that reflects our values. Banyan Seed provides a platform to support strategic initiatives that help expand the reach of the broader Schuman organization."

Founded in 1945, Schuman Cheese has grown into a respected leader in specialty cheese, known for its dedication to quality, thoughtful innovation, and fortified partnerships. The transition to fourth-generation leadership reflects deliberate continuity rather than disruption, ensuring that the same family principles that shaped the company's past will guide its future.

As the Schuman family steps into this next chapter, the mission remains unchanged: uphold craftsmanship, protect integrity and steward the business in a way that allows it to grow stronger for generations to come.

For more information, visit www.schumancheese.com.

About Schuman Cheese

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has spent over four generations perfecting the art of cheesemaking and building lasting relationships with partners across the globe. The family has set the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty for four generations, exemplified by their premium cheeses and lasting partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman's team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses in Wisconsin. This adds to a robust import business that serves as the #1 importer of hard Italian cheeses across the U.S. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman.

SOURCE Arthur Schuman, Inc.