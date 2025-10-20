A New Generation Tees Off: 100,000 Rounds and Counting with Bank of America's Golf with Us

BofA partnership with Youth on Course brings affordable golf access to 86,000 kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and MONTEREY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in April, young golfers enrolled in Bank of America's Golf with Us have logged more than 100,000 rounds of golf at courses across the country.

Launched during the 2025 Masters Tournament in April, Golf with Us provides access to thousands of courses for $5 or less through a free, one-year membership to Youth on Course. The program was met with extraordinary demand , with more than 86,000 kids (ages 6-18) enrolling, including many first-time golfers.

"Through Golf with Us, tens of thousands of kids have learned life lessons that golf can teach," said Michele Barlow, Head of Enterprise Marketing for Bank of America. "Together with Youth on Course and their network of more than 2,000 golf courses across the country, we are creating widespread access and interest in the sport while driving positive impact in our communities."

Additionally, BofA hosted nearly 1,500 children from partner organizations at Golf with Us clinics in communities across the country this summer. Participants practiced fundamental golf skills and learned life lessons from celebrity guests with a passion for golf, such as golf great Annika Sorenstam, NFL legend Terrell Davis, WNBA champion Elena Delle Donne, and MLS star Jozy Altidore, as well as local collegiate golfers and golf professionals. BofA has also funded the expansion of more than 100 municipal course locations in Youth on Course's network, ensuring golf is available to even more communities.

"The response to the Bank of America partnership has been so positive. In less than six months, more than 86,000 young people have joined Youth on Course through Golf with Us and played 100,000 rounds," said Steve Martin, CMO of Youth on Course. "Their enthusiasm has helped us reach our latest milestone of 5 million rounds faster than ever before. It's inspiring to see how this partnership is expanding access, which also includes adding more than 100 new municipal course partners so our new members have ample opportunities to play during this period of rapid growth."

Peyton Powers, a nine-year-old who signed up while watching The Masters, has logged several rounds in Philadelphia, Pa., with her father, Mike.

"My daughter joined Youth on Course through the Golf with Us offer and I'm having such a blast introducing her to the game," said Mike Powers, father of Youth on Course member Peyton. "We already got her a set of clubs and have played numerous rounds together for only $5 at our local course. She is now scheduling lessons and running all over the course having a blast!"

Course partners are seeing this impact firsthand. Aaron Kristopeit, Director of Golf at Lincoln Park Golf Course, shared, "Lincoln Park sits in an older part of Oklahoma City and unfortunately has not seen as much junior golf during the summer months as we would like over the last several years. Since partnering with Youth on Course, we are up 16% on junior golf rounds, and the year is not over yet. It has been wonderful to see the influx of junior players this year and we're thrilled to know we're getting new golfers into this great game and ensuring its successful future!"

BofA's support of golf is longstanding and worldwide. BofA serves as Champion Partner of the Masters Tournament and has partnered with the Augusta National Women's Amateur since 2019. Golf With Us is part of the bank's broader commitment to youth empowerment, economic opportunity, and financial education — and a reflection of how BofA partners with iconic brands to drive lasting positive change.

Beyond its growing golf partnership portfolio, BofA also partners with iconic brands in sports that share a vision for excellence and achievement to deepen client relationships, inspire and showcase teammates, create lasting economic impact in communities, and drive growth, globally and locally. To learn more, visit about.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/sports .

