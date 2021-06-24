A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada

LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're wondering where in the world you can find an unimaginably vast territory rich not only in gold but in all the metals deemed strategic for the 21st-century economy, yet still largely untapped … we think you don't have to look far. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC), Newmont (NYSE:NEM), Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY), Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV).

Canada's Quebec province, a massive 1.7 million km² , contains one of the most diverse collections of metals in the world. Only 1% of it is being mined. And only 5% is covered by mining rights. It's a mecca of gold, silver, iron, nickel, titanium, niobium, copper, and zinc.

But most recently, thanks to junior explorer the gold rush is on again.

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ( STE.V ; STRPF )

Only this time, it's not just gold. It's the holy grail of mining that has eluded the major players for a century: A VMS (Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide) deposit with rock containing multiple base metals, including zinc, copper, silver, and gold. Starr Peak was after gold, but what it encountered on its first drill hole was much more.

In this same location last year, Amex Exploration made a high-grade gold discovery right next to the past-producing Normetal Mine, which has historically produced ~10.1 million tonnes of 2.15% copper, 5.12% zinc, 0.549g/t of gold and 45.25 g/t of silver.

What held it was this: Right before that discovery, Starr Peak moved to acquire a huge position adjacent to Amex, and then it bought the Normetal Mine itself. Amex ended up with a huge discovery on its Perron Property, right next to Normetal. That find netted investors up to 7,000% returns. And while investors were quietly accepting their gains, the behind-the-scenes action with Starr Peak was building exciting momentum.

In February, Starr Peak started its fully funded 20,000-meter drill campaign. By the first week of May, Starr Peak released its first drill results that went beyond our expectations.

What Starr Peak found was better than gold

Volcanogenic massive sulfides have been around as long as the earth itself. But VMS discoveries have been few and far between.

VMS deposits were formed on the ocean floor during ancient underwater volcanic activity and then ended up on land that was once underwater due to tectonic plate movements.

One of the rare VMS discoveries is the Kidd Mine in Ontario, Canada, in production since 1966, and owned and operated by Glencore Plc.

Big mining companies tend to hover around any potential for these deposits … even more so if the exploration is made by a junior explorer who does all the hard work proving it up. That's when we think junior mining stocks could see three-digit gains. Amex saw gains like these and it only found gold.

Starr Peak ( STE.V ; STRPF ), whose shareholders now include Amex founders, is hoping to prove up much more than that, including silver, copper, and zinc.

On its first drill at its NewMetal project, which includes the Normetal Mine, Starr Peak confirmed the presence of zinc-rich massive sulfide intervals returning zinc, copper, silver, and gold. And massive sulfide mineralization … Proving up this play would mean a brilliant diversification of strategic metals for Starr Peak. It could also put them on some big mining radar.

Johnathan More, Chairman, and CEO of Starr Peak, commented on May 4th "I am thrilled with the large intervals of high-grade sulfide mineralization from our first-ever drilling campaign at NewMétal. We targeted an area adjacent to a high-grade past-producing mine with the expectation that modern geophysical tools and three-dimensional modeling would unlock the value of the surrounding rocks. [...] We are also very excited with the interception of massive sulfides at approximately 680 m depth in a BHEM anomaly that is showing much higher conductance than other targets which could indicate an increase in chalcopyrite concentration."

Because of the significant VMS intercepts in the first drill, Starr Peak expanded its drill plans from 5,000 to 20,000 meters and brought on a 3rd drill rig, with lab results reported to be expected any day now.

Aiming for the Second Major Discovery in a Year

What happened to Amex could happen again. Only this time it could possibly be even bigger. That's why Amex founders latched onto Starr Peak ( STE.V ; STRPF ) right away. And right before Starr Peak announced its maiden drill results with evidence of a VMS discovery, the Chairman and founder of Amex was appointed as Starr Peak's Chief Technical Advisor.

That's Dr. Jacques Trottier, PhD , a seasoned geologist, with experience on VMS type deposits.

"I am very pleased to join the technical exploration team of Starr Peak. I am very familiar with their NewMétal polymetallic project which is located just next to Amex's Perron Gold project. Having been involved and worked on VMS-type deposits throughout my career, this project appears to be very promising. Prior to joining the advisory board, I completed an initial review of the technical data available and I believe this project has the potential to host new additional mineralized areas similar to other significant deposits of the same type, namely the former Normetal Mine and the Normetmar showing located on this property," Trottier said in a statement.

Trottier thinks Starr Peak could be a repeat of the Amex success, which rewarded investors with up to 7,000% gains. Amex is now a big name in Quebec gold. And all the while, it looks to be drilling closer and closer to Starr Peak's property, with more promising drill results for gold. Amex still has ~$30 million in cash to keep drilling.

For nearly a century, big miners have been looking for Quebec's unexplored VMS deposits. We think an unknown junior miner might just find it, when they were only looking for gold. This is the type of narrative that potentially ends up minting millionaires and we think could put Starr Peak on the path to the major mining leagues.

Major Miners Are Ready For A Boom In Gold Prices

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), the third-largest gold company by production volume, is one of the more diverse miners on the planet, shielding itself from country-specific regulatory troubles or civil strife. It has operations on four continents including Africa, Australia, South America and North America.AngloGold has been recording highly impressive bottom-line expansion. The miner's performance has been underpinned by a record year at Geita as well as remarkable performances at the Kibali, Sunrise Dam, Iduapriem, Siguiri, and AGA Mineração operations.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC), one of the world's largest gold producers, is constantly looking to expand its operations and has found success in many regions. The company mines for gold across six continents, with operations in Brazil, Ghana, Mauritania, Russia and the United States. It also operates a joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti Limited that provides mining services at two sites in West Africa—one of which was recently awarded an environmental permit from the government of Guinea.

Kinross Gold Corporation sets itself apart in the industry. It is a profitable company--consistently. It's a safer bet, if not one that will deliver you stunning upside. This is for the more cautious gold investor. Just like AngloGold, Kinross has been enjoying dramatic improvements in profit margins and cash flow thanks to the surge in gold prices--and this trend appears set to continue with the gold outlook remaining decidedly bullish. With all factors remaining constant, Kinross should be able to realize high single-digit EPS expansion in the current year.

Newmont

(NYSE:NEM) is the largest gold company on the planet, but that doesn't mean it doesn't still have upside potential. As far as management goes Newmont doesn't have any weak spots. Its board includes veteran mining executives like Bob McAdam of Barrick Gold Corp., Tom Albanese of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO), Joe Jimenez of Dow Chemical Company (DOW) and John Wiebe of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC). The company has a solid balance sheet with little debt and it's still growing. Founded in 1916, and based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont is a veteran miner with one of the top executive teams in the business, and its operations span 11 countries, including gold mines in Nevada, Colorado, Ontario, Quebec, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Ghana, Argentina, Peru, and Suriname.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY), one of the world's top gold companies, has seen its share price hit especially hard this year. Yamana had been on an upward trend since February when it announced that three mines were closing and more than 1 billion dollars would be cut from their budgets as part of ongoing austerity measures due to slumping prices for precious metals and weak demand for mining equipment across the industry.

Earlier in 2021, Yamana signed an agreement with industry giants Glencore and Goldcorp to develop and operate another Argentinian project, the Agua Rica. Initial analysis suggests the potential for a mine life in excess of 25 years at average annual production of approximately 236,000 tonnes (520 million pounds) of copper-equivalent metal, including the contributions of gold, molybdenum, and silver, for the first 10 years of operation.

A gold investor is not always looking for the same things in a mineral company. Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), with its gold mining and royalty business model, offers investors something different than many other companies on the market. The company's business model focuses on generating cash flow from royalties paid by miners who mine or purchase their minerals from Franco-Nevada to fund exploration of new properties. This approach allows Franco-Nevada to grow without taking much risk or spending money upfront seeking out new projects.

By. Jilly Rogers

