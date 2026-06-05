A NEW HERO SHINES BRIGHT AS JOICO PARTNERS WITH DC STUDIOS' SUPERGIRL

Not perfect—Powerful. Joico celebrates strength, shine, and confidence in collaboration with the theatrical release of DC Studios' epic action adventure Supergirl, only in theaters June 26, 2026

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joico, the healthy-hair company trusted by professionals and consumers alike, announces a new collaboration with DC Studios in celebration of Supergirl, the highly anticipated new DC Universe film soaring into theaters on June 26, 2026.

A New Hero Shines - Joico x Supergirl

Inspired by Supergirl's themes of strength, resilience, and iconic power, the partnership brings Joico's high-performance haircare and styling products into the spotlight — celebrating hair that holds strong, shines boldly, and shows up with confidence, no matter the challenge. At the center of the campaign is Hold Hero, Joico's high hold, shine boosting finishing spray designed to deliver long control and brilliant shine. The collaboration also features fan favorite Joico stylers including Heat Hero, Power Spray, and select products from the Defy Damage collection — all crafted to help protect hair while delivering professional grade results at home. To mark the moment, Joico will introduce limited edition Supergirl–themed packaging across select hero products, along with exclusive Gift With Purchase offerings at ULTA Beauty locations and on ulta.com, while supplies last. Joico will also further support with dynamic digital and in-store activations throughout the promotional period. From social and influencer moments (complete with a bespoke social media filter) to in-store displays designed to stop shoppers in their tracks, Joico's collaboration with Supergirl brings the power of haircare and pop-culture together — because when it comes to everyday heroics, healthy hair always wins.

SUPERGIRL™ © & ™ DC © 2026 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Supergirl opens only in theaters nationwide on June 26, 2026.

About Supergirl

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About Joico

Joico®, part of Henkel Consumer Brands, Henkel North America, has been leading the healthy-hair revolution since 1975 and together with the latest innovations in hair care creating beautiful, healthy hair to lift your soul and inspire confidence. "Joi" is not only in our name, it runs through everything we do and every product we make. Each and every one of our product innovations are created to help return hair to its strongest, shiniest, healthiest state, even after one use, and with every use thereafter. Sharing the "'joi of Healthy Hair™" is more than just a promise, it's a guarantee. For more information, please visit www.joico.com.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of about 6.1 billion US dollars (5.4 billion euros) in 2025, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 7,000 people across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

SOURCE Joico