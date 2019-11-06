A New Holiday Tradition Comes To SoCal

Santa and his guests won't miss the beauty of the Aurora Borealis. AMAZE will light up the winter skies every hour with a kaleidoscope of colors emanating from an incredible 1.5 million LED lights. This festival is sure to become a holiday tradition for families across the region looking to be truly AMAZED and to create lasting holiday memories.

WHEN: 4 – 10 p.m., November 21, 2019 – December 29, 2019

WHERE: Silverlakes Sports Park (5555 Hamner Ave, Norco, CA 92860)

MORE DETAILS: amazelightfestival.com

SOURCE AMAZE Light Festival

