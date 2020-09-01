A NEW HOME FOR YOUR HOT TAKE! Debate Me Now! Launches

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone is entitled to their own voice, and now all of those voices can be heard with the launch of Debate Me Now! ( www.debatemenow.com ) – the first online social platform for 1-on-1 mobile video debates. Ad-supported and free to use, Debate Me Now! (DMN!) provides a mobile-first experience allowing users to debate their friends face-to-face on any topic ranging from sports, music, entertainment, politics and much more.

Debating and creating user content is simple on DMN!: Create a topic and then invite a friend to join via text or email. Instantly, both users are connected with live video and the debate kicks off. Each debate consists of three rounds with :30 seconds per side in each round, with a user-controlled optional "drop the mic" feature during any round. The back-and-forth conversation ensures no cross-talk, allowing each argument to be fully heard, while encouraging each debater to craft points and responses that are succinct and direct. Post-debate, viewers can vote on the winner of each debate, and users can share their processed debate to other social platforms with a simple click.

"Whether it's daily sports banter, election season debates, gamers discussing the latest Call of Duty release or rap battles going back 30 years, people have always been engaged by debate," said Debate Me Now! CEO Dan Unger. "And with Debate Me Now! the watching is over – people can now create debates with friends and experts and have their voices heard. This platform takes the fans off the sidelines and into the arena, on any topic – from baseball to 'The Bachelor.'"

Keeping the content current and fun, Debate Me Now! plans to offer special features such as "Debate of the Day" (a timely topic),"Marquee Matchups" (highly rated or rival debaters), "Contests" (special challenges), in addition to special "celebrity" debaters.

Along with its ad-supported consumer experience, Debate Me Now! also offers a managed platform business-to-business SaaS model available to participating partners to leverage on their own platforms.

"The magic words for almost every brand, media and entertainment company is 'user engagement,'" explained Debate Me Now! Chairman Jeff Mickeal. "Debate Me Now! is where users and viewers go when the show is over. Effectively the "show after the show", whether it be the presidential debates coming this fall, the impact of COVID-19 on the world, The Oscars or the latest TV shows that people are binging– for partners who want to keep their fans engaged, Debate Me Now! is the solution and place to be."

About Debate Me Now Technologies, Inc.

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Debate Me Now Technologies, Inc. is focused on developing and operating innovative online social media platforms that take advantage of today's cutting-edge technology, smartphone capabilities and scalable cloud computing infrastructures. The company recently launched the innovative social debate platform, Debate Me Now!, to harness the authentic power of differing opinions and offer a new and healthier form of self-expression and entertainment. For more information visit www.debatemenow.com .

