A NEW ICON'S ARRIVAL: GENESIS UNVEILS GV90 FLAGSHIP SUV

Genesis' first full-size flagship SUV represents culmination of brand's capabilities

GV90 Neolun introduces the world's first independently opening and closing hidden B-pillar coach door, Neolun Arch Gate, for spacious entry and exit, embodying Genesis' philosophy of hospitality

Protects occupants with new aluminum frame that increases body rigidity while reducing weight, innovative impact-absorbing structure and 12-airbag system including world's first Roof Airbag

Delivers a true flagship model driving experience based on eMP platform exclusive for Genesis flagship with 123.5 kilowatt-hour large-capacity battery, high-performance motors, Dual E-LSD and multi-chamber air suspension

Equipped with advanced technologies that enhance convenience and create new dimensions of user experience, including New Power Control System, pop-up OLED Cinematic Display, and Pleos Connect

Immersive and emotional sensory features awaken senses and deepen passenger experience: Bang & Olufsen Premier 3D sound system, Ambient Glow mood lighting, Massage seats

Exterior exudes a commanding presence, capturing understated elegance of Korea's traditional moon jar pottery

Interior reinterpreted as bespoke living space curated to passenger preferences

GV90 Neolun First Edition also unveiled, with exclusive features for the ultimate VIP experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis is redefining the luxury flagship vehicle in the era of electrification, unveiling its first full-size flagship SUV, GV90 (available in GV90 Neolun and GV90 variants), at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on Aug. 19.

The GV90 is a production model based on the NEOLUN concept revealed in 2024. It symbolizes the culmination of Genesis' elevated hospitality ethos and expertise in thoughtfully applying technology.

GV90 Neolun First Edition exterior GV90 Neolun exterior

"GV90 is not simply a new vehicle, but a new vision for luxury mobility that brings together inspiring design, AI-powered software and connectivity, and industry-leading safety," said Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group. "Technology alone does not create luxury, and design alone does not define luxury. The value of innovation lies in transforming the customer experience in intelligent and intuitive ways to improve people's lives.

The GV90 aims to make every journey more elegant and elevated, embodying Genesis' unique "Son-nim" hospitality philosophy — to treat each customer as an honored guest — at the highest level.

Built on eMP platform exclusive for Genesis flagship, the GV90 sets a new direction for luxury electric flagship vehicles. It combines the highest level of safety, elegant driving dynamics and ride comfort, and a plethora of innovative technologies that offer an unprecedented in-vehicle experience, dressed in an exterior that commands attention.

The GV90 will be available in two variants: the GV90 Neolun, featuring the Neolun Arch Gate, the world's first independently opening and closing hidden B-pillar coach doors, and the standard GV90 with conventional swing doors. It will also be equipped with an array of advanced technologies including the world's first roof airbag, a 123.5 kilowatt-hour large-capacity high-voltage battery, dual Electronic Limited Slip Differential (E-LSD), multi-chamber air suspension, a New Power Control System, a pop-up center OLED Cinematic Display, Pleos Connect, Remote Smart Parking Assist 3, Bang & Olufsen's Premier 3D sound system with 25 speakers and Dolby Atmos, Ambient Glow mood lighting, Smart Vision Roof and a heated windshield.

"Today marks a landmark arrival for Genesis and for the future of luxury mobility. GV90 opens a new chapter for Genesis, building on our track record of bold innovation, elevated customer experiences, and an unwavering commitment to excellence," said José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "In less than eight years, Genesis became the fastest luxury brand ever to reach one million sales, built on distinctive design, class-leading innovation, and a relentless focus on our customers. Our new flagship SUV represents our vision for the future while embodying the very best of Genesis, staying true to the distinctly Korean values of hospitality and craftmanship that have shaped our journey."

Neolun Arch Gate: A Symbol of Genesis' Unique Hospitality Philosophy

The GV90 Neolun is fitted with the Neolun Arch Gate, the world's first independently opening and closing hidden B-pillar coach doors, delivering a unique experience that embodies the brand's hospitality philosophy when entering the vehicle. The hidden pillar design allows the front and rear doors to open in unison facing the other, providing an unparalleled sense of openness and a remarkably spacious area for entry and exit compared to conventional vehicles.

Genesis utilized a newly developed dual-motion hinge mechanism for the rear doors, optimized for the vehicle's hidden B-pillar body structure which enables the rear doors to open and close independently without impeding the front doors. This mechanism works by first sliding the rear door slightly outward, then smoothly rotating it open. This enhances the convenience of entering and exiting the vehicle, allowing rear-seat passengers to get in and out with greater space and comfort.

Safety remains paramount in the GV90 Neolun, despite the absence of a B-pillar. Genesis engineered a new structure that seamlessly marries the doors to the vehicle body while maintaining the highest safety standards.

Additionally, replacing the conventional B-pillar, high-strength dual steel beams have been integrated for rigidity. This architecture that joins the doors and body effectively disperses collision forces.

A concealed yet robust roll cage is created by reinforcing the passenger cabin with a frame 1.5 times thicker than conventional vehicles and fortifying it with integrated high-strength steel tubes and structural foam. This hidden roll cage structure protects occupants while achieving crash safety performance equivalent to vehicles with conventional B-pillars.

Uncompromising Occupant Safety

The GV90 is equipped with a total of 12 airbags — including the world's first Roof Airbag, an in-cabin Monitoring System, a reinforced body structure, and an enhanced safety battery.

The Roof Airbag is designed to provide effective protection in severe rollover events. In case of a rollover, it deploys rapidly to cover the entire roof glass, preventing occupant ejection and mitigating injuries caused by contact with the roof.

Passenger seats feature a dual-depth airbag that deploys in two stages according to the occupants' posture. Airbags are also incorporated into the seat cushions to prevent occupants from sliding beneath the seatbelt during a collision. In addition, the curtain airbags have been extended to cover the third row, while the side airbags for the first and second rows as well as the driver's knee airbag have been enlarged to provide more effective protection for all occupants.

The vehicle is also equipped with an in-cabin monitoring system that identifies occupant type and seating status to optimize airbag and seatbelt control during collisions. It also detects and alerts occupants to improper seat belt usage or abnormal posture.

Genesis has increased overall body rigidity while reducing weight, employing a skeletal structure of cast and extruded aluminum for the GV90's underbody and extensively using aluminum for the exterior panels. At the front of the body structure, a deflector guides vehicle behavior laterally during a small frontal overlap crash, reducing A-pillar deformation and maximizing occupant protection.

The application of ultra-high-strength steel to the sides of the car body further enhances safety and improves battery protection. The design also incorporates a slider structure in front of the battery, engineered to redirect components like the motor and subframe underneath the vehicle in a frontal collision, preventing direct impact to the battery.

Battery safety has been significantly enhanced with Thermal Runaway Protection (TRP) technology to prevent thermal propagation between cells. The battery system is engineered for effective heat dissipation, separating each battery cell to suppress the spread of heat to adjacent cells.

Additionally, a cloud-based BMS(Battery Management System) pre-diagnostic function provides not only real-time diagnostics but also preemptively identifies potential anomalies, promptly notifying the driver if any battery abnormality is detected.

Elegant and Serene Dynamics Befitting a Luxury Flagship

The GV90 delivers an elegant and serene driving experience befitting a luxury flagship model. Genesis developed the GV90 based on eMP (Electric Mobility Prime) platform exclusive for Genesis flagship, focusing on implementing a spacious cabin layout, superior driving performance, and refined ride comfort required for a flagship SUV. The GV90 was developed by combining the unique specifications needed to create the definitive Genesis flagship.

With a 127.8 inch wheelbase, the spacious interior features a flat floor and slim cockpit design, delivering passengers a more comfortable and relaxed mobility experience.

In yet another Hyundai Motor Group first, the GV90 Neolun introduces motorized swiveling front seats that elevate the interior experience to an entirely new level. While parked, a simple press of the button on the door trim rotates the front seats a full 180 degrees. Occupants can now engage in a face-to-face lounge-like configuration, ideal for socializing or conducting business.

Genesis has equipped the GV90 with a 123.5 kilowatt-hour high-voltage battery, the largest capacity among Hyundai Motor Group's electric vehicles. The GV90's high-voltage battery features cells with a high-density, high-output design which enhances energy density while simultaneously improving power and fast-charging performance. A Wireless Battery Management System (WBMS) maximizes the battery system's packaging efficiency, providing battery capacity fit for a vehicle of this scale.

On a single charge, the GV90 (7-seater) achieves an estimated range of approximately 310 miles (based on internal R&D tests). When using a 350-kilowatt fast charger, the battery charges from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes.

Featuring a new motor system that delivers the most powerful performance among Hyundai Motor Group EVs, the GV90 comes with a combined maximum output of 657 horsepower and 590 lb-ft torque from the front and rear motors, providing a relaxed and effortless flagship driving experience.

The GV90 is the first Hyundai Motor Group vehicle to be equipped with a Dual E-LSD, which precisely distributes the motors' powerful output according to driving conditions. With E-LSDs mounted on both the front and rear motors, power is efficiently supplied to all four wheels during high-speed cornering for agile handling. It also suppresses wheel slip on snowy, rainy or uneven roads, ensuring more control when driving.

The Multi-Chamber Air Suspension effectively absorbs road impact and enhances driving stability by using air springs with adjustable stiffness, allowing ride height to adapt accordingly to road conditions. Mono-tube Dual Valve Electronic Control Suspension (ECS) absorbers create an optimal ride by dynamically adjusting the damping force, providing a softer response to absorb impact and stiffening to control significant body movement.

The vehicle also features active Rear Wheel Steering (RWS) which allows the rear wheels to turn up to five degrees, reducing the turning radius to that of a mid-size car. This makes U-turns and parking more convenient while also improving cornering stability at medium and high speeds.

In addition, Genesis equipped the GV90 with a 4-piston monobloc caliper with large-diameter pistons(front) and a high-capacity brake disc system, delivering the stable braking performance required for a flagship electric SUV.

Genesis significantly enhanced cabin tranquility using world-leading acoustic glass exceeding 19 inches in thickness on all windows, from the windshield and vision roof to the tailgate. Noise and vibration transmitted through the vehicle's body have also been reduced by injecting high-expansion soundproofing fillers into cavities within the main structural frame. Cabin isolation is further improved through extensive application of reinforced sound-absorbing materials and modifications to the sealing structures of the hood and tailgate.

A Differentiated Vehicle Experience Through Interactive Technology

Genesis has outfitted the GV90 with a wealth of innovative technologies to provide a new dimension to the user experience for every moment spent with the vehicle.

The GV90 is the first Hyundai Motor Group vehicle to adopt New Power Control System, which eliminates the start button, ensuring a seamless transition from entry to driving. As a passenger pulls the door handle, the vehicle powers on and the door closes automatically. Once the door closes, the Motion Column Shifter moves from the 12 o'clock to the 2 o'clock position, ready for gear selection. Simultaneously, the Crystal Sphere Controller rotates to reveal an integrated controller and the tweeter covers on the dashboard part gracefully to the sides, intuitively communicating to the driver that the car is ready to drive.

The vehicle is started by pressing the brake pedal, eliminating the need for a separate ignition button.

The GV90 features a pop-up center OLED Cinematic Display, offering a new user experience on the expansive screen. In normal driving situations, the wide 23.6-inch screen seamlessly integrates the instrument cluster, navigation, and media. When the vehicle is parked, pressing the display extension button on the center fascia raises the screen by 90mm, transforming it into a 24.6-inch display — approximately 1.7 times larger than when retracted — for occupants to enjoy a wide variety of multimedia content.

In place of a separate instrument cluster, the GV90 offers a 25-inch Head-Up Display (HUD), allowing the driver to check their speed, navigation prompts, and ADAS function at a glance over a much wider projection surface without taking their eyes off the road.

The GV90 also comes with Pleos Connect, Hyundai Motor Group's next-generation infotainment platform, providing an interface fit for a Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV). Pleos Connect is based on the Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS) and can freely download third-party vehicle apps via the Pleos App Market.

Occupants can also intuitively view and operate various functions on the display and seamlessly access controls and search for information through natural conversations with the onboard next-generation generative AI agent, Gleo AI.

Additionally, Remote Smart Parking Assist 3 (RSPA 3) helps with automatic parking and exiting maneuvers with a single touch. The complementing Memory Reversing Assist (MRA) remembers the vehicle's path to easily guide it backward out of narrow alleys or parking spaces, providing a highly convenient mobility experience.

Sensory Features that Elevate the Cabin Experience

Genesis has developed a rich array of sensory features for GV90, each designed to engage every sense and add a profound layer of depth to the occupant experience.

Within the tranquil cabin, a Bang & Olufsen Premier 3D sound system with 25 speakers delivers auditory satisfaction rivaling a concert hall. Acoustic Lens Technology (ALT) tweeters at both ends of the dashboard, four headliner speakers, mid-range speakers, and subwoofers create a 7.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos sound that maximizes spatial presence and immersion.

Advanced audio capabilities elevate the listening experience. Virtual Venue recreates the signature acoustics of iconic venues including Boston Symphony Hall and Wembley Stadium, while Beosonic allows passengers to personalize sound atmosphere and tone. The result is a listening environment custom calibrated to each occupant's preferences.

The Ambient Glow mood lighting elevates the cabin atmosphere, enveloping passengers in a visually stunning experience. Expansive indirect lighting flows seamlessly from the dashboard to the doors, casting a gentle glow on garnishes crafted from leather, wool cashmere, stone and wood, which maximizing the elevated cabin experience. With additional mood lighting integrated into the headliner and console, the cabin evokes the feeling of a private art gallery. The system also serves an intuitive function, interacting with the occupants by sequentially illuminating the door mood lamps upon entry or changing brightness during voice recognition to convey vehicle status and driving conditions.

The GV90's thoughtful consideration for its occupants extends beyond sight and sound, encompassing every surface and touchpoint with meticulous care. Upholstered in premium leather, the seats are crafted to maximize softness and comfort. Each one is equipped with 15 individual air cells and a pulse vibration function, offering an elevated massage experience beyond what Genesis has offered before.

A metal-coated heated windshield, a first for Hyundai Motor Group, enables the glass to generate its own heat to quickly remove winter frost and condensation while maintaining a pleasant cabin without relying on climate control. For added warmth and comfort, radiant heat warmers are integrated into the first- and second-row console armrests, side panels, and door trims.

The GV90 Neolun Executive Suite (4-seat configuration) delivers the ultimate VIP experience through a collection of exclusive, specialized features. The second row is furnished with a real wood veneer floor that greatly elevates the cabin's ambiance. Inspired by traditional Korean "ondol" underfloor heating, it incorporates a radiant heating system to provide further warmth to the interior.

A Comfort Partition separates the second-row seating from the trunk area, effectively insulating the cabin from noise in the luggage compartment to create a serene interior ambiance for occupants.

Roll blinds provide complete privacy from the outside when desired. The GV90 Neolun Executive Suite features a Smart Vision Roof which utilizes a Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) film to allow the roof's transparency to be independently controlled across six distinct zones, maximizing visual openness.

Seats upholstered in the finest, soft semi-aniline leather come standard, alongside VIP-exclusive amenities such as a second-row tower console, a refrigerator and integrated tables to make travel time more meaningful.

Exterior: Restrained Elegance and a Commanding Presence

The exterior of the GV90 draws inspiration from the iconic moon jar — a symbol of traditional Korean aesthetics — exuding a majestic presence achieved through the porcelain vessel's philosophy of restrained elegance.

By minimizing superfluous elements to emphasize the beauty of the essential, every aspect of the GV90's design reflects the core tenets of the moon jar — its fundamental form of proportion and curve, the beauty of white space, and the spirit of exquisite craftsmanship. Beneath the clamshell hood, the Wing Face Micro Lens Array (MLA) headlamps span the front fascia, projecting a distinctive and imposing presence apt for a flagship model. Genesis utilized an advanced laser-engraving process to seamlessly integrate the lighting element with the vehicle's bodywork. The jewel-like Two-Line design imparts a futuristic yet elegant flourish.

The lower bumper is accented with a three-dimensional, dual-layered G-matrix patterned chrome grille to deliver a sophisticated and elevated aesthetic.

GV90 embodies a timeless design through understated elegant proportions. The 5,285-millimeter-long body, bold yet gracefully sculpted fenders and prominent 24-inch forged wheels exude the authoritative stance of a luxury flagship.

The GV90 Neolun showcases its distinct identity through anodized aluminum accents applied between the first and second row windows, while the standard GV90 features frame-flush door glass for a seamless, clean look.

The rear design is the most emblematic expression of the GV90's design philosophy. By eschewing decorative elements, Genesis achieved a pure rear design reminiscent of the flowing curves from the elegant silhouette of a Korean moon jar.

This minimalist approach extends to avoiding unnecessary lines and omitting the rear spoiler entirely, while incorporating flush-mounted surface-emitting taillights and Genesis lettering to create a smooth, harmonious rear composition.

Offering unprecedented personalization for a Genesis model, the GV90 features 16 distinctive exterior color selections. 13 glossy finishes each tell a visual story: Seychelles Beige captures the radiant beauty of sun-kissed beaches and waves on sand, while Baena Green evokes the serene moment when light penetrates an olive forest. The gloss options continue with Sonoran Navy, Taupo Gray, Jaipur Rose, Vela Burgundy, Como Blue, Uyuni White, Saville Silver, Makalu Gray, Vik Black, Capri Blue, and Cardiff Green. Three elegant matte finishes — Monashee Silver, Matterhorn White, and Makalu Gray Matte — provide understated alternatives.

"GV90 is the embodiment of The Ultimate Majestic Presence, Genesis' belief that true luxury is revealed not through addition, but through reduction, until only the essential remains," said Luc Donckerwolke, President and Chief Creative Officer of Hyundai Motor Group. "Inspired by the Korean moon jar, we pursued a purity shaped by restraint, balance and an elegance that never fades. By removing unnecessary elements, we allowed timeless beauty to speak for itself. The Neolun Concept, unveiled in 2024, was not simply a vision, but a promise for the future. GV90 brings that promise to life, opening a new chapter for Genesis design, one shaped by extraordinary patience, care and dedication."

An Elevated, Bespoke Living Space

Genesis has reimagined the GV90's interior as a bespoke living space thoughtfully reflecting the personal tastes of its occupants.

The dashboard and door trims feature a sophisticated dual-layer structure with a recessed center section, allowing contrasting materials to define the inner and outer planes. The seats, console, and display are positioned intentionally like luxury furniture, evoking the refined atmosphere of a sophisticated lounge.

The futuristic centerpiece is a massive cinematic display that harmonizes with the cabin through crystal buttons using real glass. Complementing this forward-thinking design, motorized air vents eliminate traditional control knobs, contributing to an exceptionally clean and uncluttered interior.

Slim mood lamps concealed in the dashboard's chrome bezel work in concert with Ambient Glow to envelop the cabin in indirect light, intensifying the interior's premium character.

Athletic Elegance is added to the static cabin upon boarding the vehicle through the Motion Column Shifter, the rotating Crystal Sphere Controller, and sliding tweeter covers. Media, temperature and airflow are managed using the Center Knob Display.

Genesis has employed a thoughtfully curated selection of authentic material options for the GV90, each selected to maximize its inherent charm and deliver the attention to detail expected of a flagship. Customers can choose from trim materials that harmonize with their chosen interior palette such as natural wood for classic luxury, genuine stone for modern sophistication or wool cashmere warmth and coziness.

The GV90 is available in five interior color combinations: Veiled Indigo / Puglia Green, Folio Brown / Batiste Blue, Vault Black / Shadow Gray, Tyrian Purple / Travertine Beige, and Saddle Brown / Shadow Gray.

The GV90 Neolun on the other hand offers five exclusive interior color schemes: Regal Navy / Majestic Purple, Quince Brown, Vault Black / Shadow Gray, Tyrian Purple / Travertine Beige, and Saddle Brown / Shadow Gray.

GV90 First Edition: Exclusive Luxury for the Discerning Few

The same day, Genesis also unveiled the GV90 Neolun First Edition, an ultra-exclusive limited release for the marque's elite customers.

The GV90 Neolun First Edition represents the pinnacle of the Executive Suite (4-seat configuration) lineup. Its two-tone exterior palette and body-color 24-inch forged wheels elevate the visual impact, delivering an exclusive, unparalleled appeal.

Inside, wool cashmere garnishes come standard, and First Edition-exclusive logo engraving on the Crystal Sphere Controller, headrests, and doorsteps add a subtle touch of prestige. The GV90 Neolun First Edition debuts in in three color combinations: two-toned Jaipur Rose / Seychelles Beige exterior paired with a Quince Brown interior, two-toned Vik Black / Baena Green exterior matched with a Veiled Indigo / Puglia Green interior, two-toned Vik Black / Sonoran Navy exterior blended with a Majestic Purple / Regal Navy interior.

GV90 & Marilyn Monroe: Icons' Arrival

Genesis aligned Marilyn Monroe's ethos of challenge and innovation with its brand vision, establishing a new direction for luxury that defines Genesis' brand philosophy.

Driven by passionate ambition and visionary boldness, Monroe took control of her career trajectory and shattered conventional limitations. By building a life on her own terms, she transcended her time to become an eternal cultural icon—a symbol whose influence persists even a century later.

Genesis has embraced an equally audacious mission: to establish itself as a global Korean luxury mobility brand. In just ten short years, the brand has defied expectations, emerging as a global leader that fundamentally redefined luxury automotive standards.

Like Monroe, Genesis has forged a path uniquely its own. As a luxury brand deeply rooted in Korean cultural traditions, its journey reflects Monroe's own legacy, both defying norms and achieving lasting impact.

To express this connection while exploring the untold narratives of Monroe's legacy, Genesis launched "Manifesting Marilyn" at Genesis House New York in June and is supporting the production of the Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed short film "Flesh Impact", which will debut at the 2026 Venice International Film Festival.

Genesis is poised for its next decade of growth, anchored by the GV90 flagship. Building on this momentum, the brand will strengthen its positioning and philosophical foundation while setting distinctive industry standards across design, engineering, technology, and customer experiences.

GV90 Specifications

Specification GV90 / GV90 Neolun Overall Length (in) 208.1 Overall Width (in) 79.9 Overall Height (in) 71.5 (22-inch tires) 71.9 (24-inch tires*) *GV90 Neolun features 24-inch tires as standard Wheelbase (in) 127.8 Max. Power (hp) / Max. Torque (lb-ft torque) Front: 322 hp / 258 lb-ft torque Rear: 335 hp / 332 lb-ft torque Combined System Power: 657 hp / 590 lb-ft torque Battery Capacity (kWh) 123.5

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "Son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 190 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America