A New Initiative Aiming to Encrypt the Bible on the Blockchain called CryptoVerses

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoVerses is the first of its kind NFT project to encrypt Bible verses and to date the largest and most ambitious NFT project in Israel. In many ways it mirrors the uniqueness and dichotomy of the country, which on the one hand is the birthplace of the Bible, while on the other hand embraces modern technology like no other country in the 21st century.

The project, made by Yuval Meyraz and Yonatan Bendahan, has encrypted a total of 5844 verses from the first five books of the Bible: Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers & Deuteronomy. All verses are classified into special collections, based on 45 stories and 536 biblical scenes.

Using the ethereum blockchain the project follows 2 goals. Firstly to give anyone the opportunity to own a unique piece of the Bible and even make a personal dedication on the blockchain to someone they hold dear. It is akin to a 21st century judaica that can be given as a gift at a bar mitzvah, wedding or to keep it as a collectible.

Secondly it's part of an initiative to preserve the Bible, one the most important books in the history of mankind, on the blockchain. This is where the blockchains ability to store information in a decentralized manner comes in. Historically there have been many attempts at altering or destroying the Bible. By transferring it to the blockchain it leaves a digital copy that cannot be altered or destroyed. Each unique verse is encrypted only once in its original language - Hebrew.

NFTs have quickly established themselves in the crypto realm as one of the hottest commodities with sales in 2021 exceeding $2.5 billion . And while everyone in the market is searching for the next big thing, CryptoVerses has taken a unique approach by tapping in on a thousands of year old religious tradition practiced by more than 2 billion people across the globe. While artistic projects are still catering to NFT enthusiasts, this project opens the door to a new segment of users that to date may have not seen NFTs as relevant to them. Devotional Items have a long history in both Judaism and Christianity. CryptoVerses has brought it to the 21st century.

During the launching period the project offers to own an entire story. Find your favorite story on the project's website.

For more information contact: Yonatan Bendahan, partner CryptoVerses

[email protected]

https://cryptoverses.io

SOURCE CryptoVerses