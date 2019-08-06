A New Kind of Network: NKN Looks to Shape the Future of the Internet Through Building the World's Largest Decentralized Blockchain Network

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency technology may have the potential to change the world, but at the moment there are only a few centralized institutions and individuals that can control the wealth, knowledge and lives of billions. NKN, (https://www.nkn.org/), envisions a future where people will take decentralization for granted, where nobody will even notice that blockchain is powering their everyday activities, and society and humanity will benefit greatly from this transformative system.

With over 20,000 full consensus nodes, NKN is developing the largest, fully featured blockchain network that can improve internet connectivity and performance. Optimized for a vertical industry, NKN has already taken steps to improve the internet experience through two of its flagship products, NKN Pub/Sub and nCDN.

NKN has now taken considerable steps to make their vision a reality with a new kind of massively distributed, peer-to-peer network connectivity protocol and ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. Developed by NKN, and inspired by Dr. Stephen Wolfram's seminal work in A New Kind of Science, this breakthrough technology is the first to utilize a unique consensus mechanism called MOCA (Majority vOte Cellular Automata) for million-node scale, as well as a mining algorithm called proof-of-relay that offers rewards for relaying network data.

The team at NKN have created a reliable network with several notable features that will bring more value to the holders, miners, and users of NKN.

"We intend to build the world's largest blockchain network, where millions if not billions of people can participate in consensus without any permission required. We already have over 20,000 full consensus nodes, surpassing both Bitcoin and Ethereum, which stand at about 10,000 nodes each. NKN is also lightweight, giving us the ability to run our full nodes on the smallest hardware requirements including a raspberry pi or a home Wi-Fi router, saving both cost and energy," NKN CEO and Co-Founder, Yanbo Li, said.

Additional advantages of NKN include:

Aggregated High Speed: Nodes and clients can utilize the aggregated speed of several routes.

Zero Server: Fully peer to peer and decentralized, which significantly reduces complexity and costs, as well as removes a single point of failure and eliminates the central honeypot for hacking.

Unique and Global identity: Unique NKN address enables service from anywhere in the world, at any time, helping people discover and search for applications and services.

Extra Security and Privacy: End-to-end and hop-by-hop encryption without public key infrastructure or third-party certificates.

Elastic Capacity: NKN servers are multi-functional and leverage unused capacity, providing the capability to scale up and down depending on demand.

Optimized for a vertical industry, NKN has already taken steps to improve the internet experience through two of its flagship products, NKN Pub/Sub and nCDN.

Already launched, NKN's Pub/Sub secure messaging service makes messaging painless by offering a true open-source solution that is developed for quick implementation. Decentralized for improved security (DDoS) and reliability (no single point of failure), Pub/Sub will enable developers to build chat, IoT, and other applications without the need to host their own enterprise-grade messaging service.

For those looking for reliable, low latency service at scale without exorbitant costs, nCDN is currently undergoing trials for an upcoming launch. Having multi-CDN interoperability, and being complementary to any traditional CDN solution, nCDN will be able to provide the delivery network to support any video streaming service.

ABOUT NKN

NKN was founded in January 2018 by a group of entrepreneurs and engineers with many years of experience building networking and blockchain technology in companies like Google, Nokia, QCOM, Baidu, and Onchain.

