A New Line Is Drawn

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience design shop MU/DAI, LLC has announced a complete rebrand of its identity and expansion of its services by launching Drawn, LLC — a move that reflects the firm's evolution into a new kind of creative digital agency. As Drawn, the agency will focus on brand strategy, brand narrative, marketing campaigns, social strategy, and digital ecosystem design.

Drawn's Chief Executive Officer, Shanon Marks, says, "This rebrand is a pivotal moment in our organization's three-year history. We are building on the powerful foundation we established as experts in experience design and digital invention, by layering in an entirely new suite of services around brand strategy, campaigns and story. It's a thrilling step forward for us, as individuals and as a team."

Drawn explores digital landscapes, using insight and empathy to create experiences that become the platform for better stories. The agency will combine digital invention with brand strategy to help clients create immersive ecosystems that connect, ignite and inspire diverse audiences.

"We ask our clients to imagine the biggest dream possible for their brand," says Nancy Hala, Drawn's Chief Strategy Officer and architect of the agency's new identity. "Then we bridge the gap between the brand's vision, values and voice and the audience's experience of that brand. As digital inventors and storytellers, we build the stage and then put on the play, transforming not just component parts, but the totality of the brand platform."

Drawn is based in Los Angeles, with offices in San Francisco, Chicago and Austin.

