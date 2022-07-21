A New Live Webinar Event from Michael Kitces

Financial Advisors Are Invited To Learn What Actually Makes The Financial Planning Process More Efficient & Scalable

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- fpPathfinder , an advisor-led fintech company that creates checklists and flowcharts to help advisors have more diligent client conversations, invites financial advisors to join industry thought leader Michael Kitces for a live webinar that features a new presentation, "Scaling Advice: From Financial Advisor to Financial Advicer."

Michael Kitces' new presentation will cut through the noise to explore the research on what actually makes the financial planning process more efficient and scalable. At the end of the webinar, advisors will understand the impact of advanced training and designations, how to develop more repeatable financial planning processes with an annual service calendar, how client variability impacts the efficiency of firms and their planning processes, and the role technology does – and does not – play in advisor efficiency.

"Financial advisors are faced with competing demands every day," said Mike Lecours, CFP®, and fpPathfinder co-founder. "We are hosting this webinar for all financial advisors because we are passionate about helping them make efficient progress toward scaling their practices while meeting the promise of their missions."

The webinar on July 28, at 11 a.m. EST, is free to attend and will include a Q&A with Michael Kitces. Anyone interested in attending can register here .

About fpPathfinder

Created by advisors for advisors, fpPathfinder is a fintech company that creates checklists and flowcharts for financial planners to have diligent conversations and navigate financial planning topics with their clients. In addition to the guides, membership offers white label capabilities, customized dashboards, digital rights, interactive checklists, Share Link, enhanced notes, and CRM integrations with Wealthbox, Redtail, Salesforce Financial Cloud Services, and XLR8.

