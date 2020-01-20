A New Mobile App for MLK Day: Every Footstep Counts in Virtual March at King Center

FACTS:

Visitors to The King Center will be able to take a digital footstep journey along an energy-producing walkway to demonstrate their support of social justice. Every footstep will be counted through an interactive monitor and a unique smartphone app developed by Tribal Planet. Beyond the passive social media experience of a simple 'Like," the March for Humanity experience will give individuals a digital platform to take action in the real world where they can demonstrate that every footstep counts in the March for Humanity - just as every human being counts. Media and guests are welcomed to experience the virtual "March for Humanity" in Freedom Hall. Pavegen makes the digital sidewalks with dozens of global locations so people around the world will soon be able to be participate in the March for Humanity throughout 2020.