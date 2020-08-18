A New Model for Travel Agents Promises a Cure to the Ailing Tourism Industry

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first Elective Resource Agency, Era of Travel (EoT), is reinventing how travel agents do business. By providing access to the best travel partners and some of the highest commissions available, agents now have the opportunity to revive the industry built on their knowledge, competency and customer care.

Borne out of the pandemic and spearheaded by tourism veterans, the new model consolidates the most lucrative aspects of the hard-hit travel market. With tourism bracing for a 60%-80% decline by the end of the year, EoT takes a proactive approach that rewards those working hard to keep the industry thriving. By allowing agents to keep 100% of their commissions, EoT ensures agents make a minimum of 10% more each year, while enjoying the flexibility to run their businesses as they see fit.

"Our goal is to reignite the industry and we believe the best way to do that is to empower agents," says David Black, Founding Member and Director of Partnerships. "Agents make all the difference in the world of travel - they bring expertise, history and a true understanding of what a traveler wants. We also see it as an opportunity for professionals from other industries to take this time to begin a new career or make some extra cash."

As an Elective Resource Agency, EoT's model is an evolution in the travel industry, based on giving freedom to the agents to do business. Unlike many traditional travel agencies, agents will have the ability to choose how and where they book in terms of systems, booking engines and other technologies, along with working with any suppliers they feel are right for their clients.

In addition to the agency, EoT runs a thriving travel club, 1Club, designed to deliver qualified leads to agents who want them. For a low monthly fee, EoT agents will get access to the 250,000 1Club members, all of whom are avid travelers.

Era of Travel is a first-of-its-kind agency. The company offers transparent pricing, which is an annual investment, currently discounted to $399, for travel agents and tiered pricing for travel agencies with multiple sub-agents. There are no additional monthly membership fees, aside for a $49 access fee to 1Club. In addition to EoT's 100% commission, preferred partners offer agents up to 20% commission, which is higher than the industry average. Most importantly, it offers access to the best industry suppliers and to 1Club members who are required to use EoT designated travel agents to receive 1Club benefits, making them excellent leads.

"We are working diligently to connect the best travel agents with the best travel providers," continues Black. "That is how we deliver the very best traveler experience."

To learn more about Era of Travel visit www.eraoftravel.com.

