A "New" MultiTech Highlights First Line of Sensors and Integrated Solution Offerings at CES 2022

WHAT

Live product demonstrations, executive insights and groundbreaking news from MultiTech regarding its newest IoT technologies at CES 2022.

The Demonstrations

CES, Las Vegas January 5-8, Booth #10115 in the IoT Infrastructure Pavilion - North Hall

MultiTech OneBox Ô – Live data from MultiTech headquarters in Mounds View, Minnesota displayed on tablets & alerting to exhibit cell phones.

– Live data from MultiTech headquarters in displayed on tablets & alerting to exhibit cell phones. First of their kind, OneBox kits provide quick, easy path to validate the effectiveness of LoRaWAN ® and roadmap for expansion with no LoRa® expertise required.

and roadmap for expansion with no LoRa® expertise required. Includes MultiTech Conduit® AP indoor gateway and relevant MultiTech RevealTM sensors.

Video-enabled people counting – See how many people entered a particular zone of the MultiTech exhibit live. The MultiConnect® eCell CBRS to Ethernet bridge creates wireless agility and improved mobility by quickly and easily connecting new and existing wired assets to a Private LTE network, saving time and money to run expensive cabling – providing primary or secondary (wireless failover) network access to surveillance cameras and enterprise class assets that require business critical connectivity and resiliency.

SiteXtender – Asset data over LoRaWAN displayed on DEWALT® TOOL CONNECT™.

The Announcements

MultiTech Launches OneBox Smart Building to Enable Quick Evaluation of LoRaWAN Technology for Building Applications – First of its kind, one boxstarter kit provides quick, easy path to validate the effectiveness of LoRaWAN and roadmap for expansion with no LoRa expertise required.

– MultiTech Simplifies Path for Developing and Deploying New Connected Solutions with Launch of LoRaWAN Sensor Line – MultiTech Reveal Ô Sensors Seamlessly Integrate with the MultiTech P ortfolio of LoRaWAN Gateways to Accelerate New Customer Innovations

– Ô MultiTech and Megh Computing Collaborate to Provide Video Analytics Over Private LTE. Enable access control, social distancing monitoring and people counting by automating 24/7 video surveillance from cameras securely connected to a private LTE network using a MultiConnect eCell cellular to Ethernet bridge and Megh VAS Video AI analytics solution.

The Presentations

Panel on Smart Cities: Sensors Monitor Everything

Location: IoT News Desk – show floor

Date: Jan 5, 2022

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Spotlight presentation on Bridging the Digital Divide - How has CBRS/Private LTE technology been deployed to support distance learning during the pandemic and what are the opportunities it has opened to solve this important issue?

Location: IoT News Desk – show floor

Date: Jan 5, 2022

Time: 12:00 noon

About MultiTech

MultiTech makes work and life better by leveraging sensor and connectivity technology to bring systems and processes into the future and drive new revenue streams and efficiencies. Our extensive portfolio of technologies, paired with design, integration and manufacturing expertise, result in unparalleled performance, simplicity, and user experience. We have a passion for service that drives us to meet and exceed expectations with outstanding service and support throughout the lifecycle of your solution. We never stop looking for novel ways to solve problems with technology, which is how we continue to deliver industry firsts for us and for our customers.

