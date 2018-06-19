A New Musical Inspired By The Life Of Michael Jackson Is In Development And Will Premiere On Broadway In 2020

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage have announced that they are developing a stage musical inspired by the life of "The King of Pop." The new musical, as yet untitled, will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph. The musical is expected to arrive on Broadway in 2020.