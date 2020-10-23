A New Must-Have Eyeshadow Palette for Those Too Busy to Worry About Their Makeup

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blinc, the conscious cosmetics brand that makes elegant products that last through everything, has just launched The Rare Gem eyeshadow palette.

This is a travel-friendly compact eyeshadow palette that has been very well-thought-out to be a go-to daily palette. Twelve beautiful gemstone-inspired shades include buttery-smooth mattes, gorgeous pearls, and shimmering metallics.

All shades are highly pigmented, comfortable to wear and blend out like a dream to create an endless number of looks, complementing you no matter what the occasion. A staple daily palette, that you will use every single shadow, as they pair well with other colors and even more unconventional shades. Each of the three rows gets a little deeper in color and has an equal amount of mattes and shimmers:

The top row consists of lighter shades, used to highlight or set eyeshadow primers for the rest of your look (or just end it here to create a soft daytime eye)

The middle row consists of transition shades, warm mattes and metallics that will help you define your eyes even more

The bottom row is where drama lives, with deeper shades, pearls and mattes that will help you define your eye by adding more depth and hints of color to really elevate your night time looks.

Blinc prides itself on having been a Cruelty-Free brand since the beginning. In addition, The Rare Gem Eyeshadow Palette is also Gluten-Free, Fragrance-Free, Oil-Free, Sulfate-Free, and Paraben-Free. It retails for US $40.

About Blinc

Based in Florida (USA), Blinc was founded in 1999 when it pioneered tube-forming mascara and eyeliner technology that cannot smudge, fade, flake or run. Today, Blinc continues to develop makeup that can confidently take you from the boardroom to Pilates class, into a night out on the town. Through tears of joy, a 16-hour flight, and even your marathon finish line photo. The conscious beauty brand is committed to a relentless pursuit of innovation in giving its customers the best of both worlds - ultra longwear cosmetics that are effortless to remove.

