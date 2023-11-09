A New National Parks App Elevates the Park Experience

News provided by

Natparks

09 Nov, 2023, 08:35 ET

National Parks adventurers gear up for the launch of Natparks, the app that promises a new era of digital exploration and community.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The excitement is tangible among national parks enthusiasts as the Natparks app announces its upcoming launch, a game-changer in the world of outdoor exploration. Created by Mick Gow, an ex-Microsoft and Amazon product designer, Natparks is designed to bring the national parks experience into the 21st century with features that modern adventurers have been craving.

Continue Reading
Natparks
Natparks

"National parks are timeless, but the way we explore them can certainly keep pace with technology," said Mick Gow, founder of Natparks. "We've taken the essence of what makes park visits so memorable and enhanced it with the convenience and connectivity of today's tech. This app isn't just about information; it's about creating a community that celebrates every aspect of our national parks."

Natparks is poised to transform how visitors interact with national parks. The app includes a digital passport for checking into parks, a feature that allows users to collect achievement badges, and the ability to create a comprehensive log of their visits. With social sharing capabilities, users can connect with a community of like-minded individuals, share tips, and comment on photos, making every trip an interactive experience. The app's innovative AI chat feature is another highlight, offering personalized advice on itineraries, trails, and activities tailored to different types of hikers.

The excitement around Natparks is not just speculation; it's backed by impressive numbers from its early beta program. The app has already attracted a dedicated group of national park fans, including over 150 experts who have visited 40+ parks, and over 450 enthusiasts who have visited more than 20 parks. In just one month, beta testers have logged over 2,200 trips and uploaded more than 2,900 photos, showcasing the app's potential to become an integral part of the national park experience.

As the launch date approaches, the Natparks team is extending an invitation to outdoor enthusiasts to be part of the final phase before the app goes live. "We're calling on the national parks community to help us put the finishing touches on Natparks. Your feedback is invaluable," Gow added.

To apply for early access visit natparks.io - join the ranks of those who have already logged over 2,200 trips and shared in the collective experience of national parks adventure.

Contact:

Mick Gow
Natparks.io
Press: +1 949-371-9737
[email protected]

SOURCE Natparks

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.