A New National Parks App Elevates the Park Experience

National Parks adventurers gear up for the launch of Natparks, the app that promises a new era of digital exploration and community.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The excitement is tangible among national parks enthusiasts as the Natparks app announces its upcoming launch, a game-changer in the world of outdoor exploration. Created by Mick Gow, an ex-Microsoft and Amazon product designer, Natparks is designed to bring the national parks experience into the 21st century with features that modern adventurers have been craving.

"National parks are timeless, but the way we explore them can certainly keep pace with technology," said Mick Gow, founder of Natparks. "We've taken the essence of what makes park visits so memorable and enhanced it with the convenience and connectivity of today's tech. This app isn't just about information; it's about creating a community that celebrates every aspect of our national parks."

Natparks is poised to transform how visitors interact with national parks. The app includes a digital passport for checking into parks, a feature that allows users to collect achievement badges, and the ability to create a comprehensive log of their visits. With social sharing capabilities, users can connect with a community of like-minded individuals, share tips, and comment on photos, making every trip an interactive experience. The app's innovative AI chat feature is another highlight, offering personalized advice on itineraries, trails, and activities tailored to different types of hikers.

The excitement around Natparks is not just speculation; it's backed by impressive numbers from its early beta program. The app has already attracted a dedicated group of national park fans, including over 150 experts who have visited 40+ parks, and over 450 enthusiasts who have visited more than 20 parks. In just one month, beta testers have logged over 2,200 trips and uploaded more than 2,900 photos, showcasing the app's potential to become an integral part of the national park experience.

As the launch date approaches, the Natparks team is extending an invitation to outdoor enthusiasts to be part of the final phase before the app goes live. "We're calling on the national parks community to help us put the finishing touches on Natparks. Your feedback is invaluable," Gow added.

To apply for early access visit natparks.io - join the ranks of those who have already logged over 2,200 trips and shared in the collective experience of national parks adventure.

Contact:

Mick Gow

Natparks.io

Press: +1 949-371-9737

[email protected]

SOURCE Natparks