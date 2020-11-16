A New Olson Neighborhood -- Twenty8 Walk -- is Coming Soon to Costa Mesa, California

SEAL BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Olson Company, California's premier builder of attainable new home communities, is announcing a new Olson neighborhood coming soon to Costa Mesa, California. Named Twenty8 Walk, it is an intimate gated neighborhood of 28 three-story detached modern farmhouse-style homes, ranging in size from 1,545 square feet to 1,861 square feet. The homes will include up to four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, live/work spaces, flex spaces, outdoor yards, as well as two-car direct-access garages. The model Grand Opening is anticipated to open in March of 2021.

"We're incredibly excited to announce the development of Twenty8 Walk, and invite those interested to visit our website for more information," said Bill Holford, President Olson Communities at The Olson Company. "This community is ideal for home buyers that need or simply want to work from home. We're always looking to deliver the latest trends in buyer preferences, so we've included flex spaces that are great for either home offices or gyms."

Twenty8 Walk is located at 2089 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, California. It's also conveniently located next to the Hamilton Community Garden, which is one of two of Costa Mesa's unique community gardens that are managed and operated by the city. Costa Mesa residents are encouraged to grow vegetables, flowers, fruits, and plants for personal consumption and use.

Twenty8 Walk is minutes from neighboring Newport Beach, restaurants and entertainment. The surrounding neighborhood of Costa Mesa is home to a large number of parks, beaches, golf courses, walking trails, among many other outdoor activities. Local residents have been known to stand-up paddleboard in the Back Bay or Newport Harbor, and shop at South Coast Plaza. Close proximity to University of California Irvine, Segerstrom Concert Hall and Costa Mesa's growing foodie scene means lots of new and diverse opportunities for fun and recreation.

The Olson Company is excited to be opening their second community in Costa Mesa within the year. Westside Walk is located at 390 Ford Road and opened in May 2020. This community has been a huge success with 35 homes sold in just six months. The final homes are now selling at Westside Walk. Visit WestsideWalk.com for more information about the available homes.

The Twenty8 Walk website is now live and those interested are encouraged to join the Interest List for the latest updates. For more information on Twenty8 Walk, please visit Twenty8Walk.com.

About The Olson Company

The Olson Company is California's premier builder of attainable new home communities in Southern California's most in-demand urban centers. In partnership with cities and other local and state agencies, Olson works to provide multi-tiered solutions to the critical issues of affordable for-sale housing, community redevelopment, transportation and sustainability. Recognized for creating thoughtfully designed communities within reach of Southern California homebuyers, Olson has built more than 11,000 single-family attached, single-family detached, live/work and mixed-use in-town homes across 100 cities since 1988. Headquartered in Seal Beach, California, Olson is the proud recipient of many top customer experience awards including the 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 Eliant Homebuyers' Choice first-place awards for Overall Purchase and Ownership Experience.

