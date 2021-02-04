A New Online Sex-Positive Global Social Network for Women

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the big, established social networks become more restrictive, women find a new online home

Smart Sluts - A new online community for women Friendship, community, education and more

The new Social Network Smart Sluts creates a safe haven for women to candidly discuss anything from periods to relationships, from stretch marks to breakups.

creates a safe haven for women to candidly discuss anything from periods to relationships, from stretch marks to breakups. This new Social Network avoids arbitrary censorship, and safeguards women from intrusive data-collection so common in big social media. (Smart Sluts won't ever share user data with anyone.)

Started as a Facebook group , this community of thousands of women will soon have a new home in a website and mobile App (for Droids & iPhones).

Inspired by her experiences within in-person sex-positive communities in Los Angeles and Portland, writer & sex educator Cassie Brighter created an online community where women and non-binary folx can find friendship, candor and community.

"With lockdown, in isolation, we can lose that part of ourselves. I aimed to push back against that loneliness. I also aim to disrupt the high levels of shame, fear and self-consciousness surrounding topics of female sexuality."

In the Smart Sluts Facebook group , conversations about first periods, endometriosis, peri-menopause are as commonplace as conversations about hookups, dating and relationships. Members also share memes, make friends, share a few laughs together. Cassie captured some of the funnier conversations in a recent Medium article .

Faced with constant threats from social media censors, Cassie Brighter is building a website AND an App. Rather than seek corporate backers, Cassie has launched a Kickstarter campaign . For funding to happen, it must reach its goal of $5,000 by Valentine's Day.

"Cassie has created the most beautiful safe space, that allows women from all over the world - in the fullest definition of womanhood - to ask for help, to ask for advice, and to share their experiences. What Cassie has created is extraordinary." - Tiga-Rose Nercessian, London-based Intimacy Coach & Sex-Therapist.

"I'm super-excited Cassie is launching this platform. It's a great platform to bring women together, and to make them feel empowered." - Erin Tillman, Los Angeles-based dating coach, author of "The Consent Guidebook"

Once the Kickstarter campaign funds, the community will start its migration into the new platform. The website will be first, opening in late February. The App will follow in March.

Cassie Brighter is a sex educator, writer & public speaker. With years of leading classes and workshops on consent, sexuality and relationships, this new venture is a natural extension of Cassie's talents.

Find Smart Sluts on Facebook , Instagram , Medium , and of course the Kickstarter campaign .

