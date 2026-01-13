A New Online Supplier Brings Small Batch Aluminum on Demand

US-based Banana Metals is providing 6061 Aluminum Blocks Directly to CNC Machinists

RENO, Nev., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banana Metals, a SendCutSend company, officially announced the launch of its new online storefront today. The service specializes in providing high-quality, pre-cut 6061-T6511 aluminum extrusion and billet, addressing the common industry challenge of sourcing small-batch, ready-to-mill materials without high minimums or slow lead times.

Operating out of Reno, Nev., Banana Metals leverages advanced automated bandsaws to offer dozens of stock sizes and incredibly fast shipping. The company aims to simplify the sourcing process for CNC shops, hobbyists, and engineers.

Fast Fulfillment: Orders placed before 3 p.m. PST typically ship the same business day.

Orders placed before 3 p.m. PST typically ship the same business day. Affordable Shipping: Free shipping is provided on all orders over $29 across the continental United States.

Free shipping is provided on all orders over $29 across the continental United States. Transparent Sourcing: All aluminum is sourced from North American mills (U.S. and Canada), with material certifications available upon request.

All aluminum is sourced from North American mills (U.S. and Canada), with material certifications available upon request. Unique Value Options: In addition to "Prime" billet, the supplier will soon offer "Bruised Blocks" and "Bunches" at significant discounts.

"Our goal is to make buying metal feel easy again," said Jim Belosic, CEO. "If you are running a shop, teaching students, or learning on your own machine, you should not have to overbuy material or wait weeks to get started. We are cutting, packing, and shipping blocks all day so people can keep their spindles turning."

The brand has already gained attention for its "Official Banana for Scale" marketing, using the fruit in product photography to provide a relatable sense of size for its various aluminum blocks.

For more information, to browse the current inventory, or to request a custom quote for orders over 200 units, visit BananaMetals.com or contact the team at [email protected].

About Banana Metals

Banana Metals is a US based supplier of 6061 aluminum blocks for CNC machining and fabrication. As a SendCutSend company, Banana Metals focuses on providing the machining community with high-quality raw materials, fast shipping, and a straightforward buying experience.

SOURCE Banana Metals