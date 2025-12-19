A New Paradigm in How Devices are Powered: Etherdyne Unveils Position-Free, Multi-Device Wireless Power at CES 2026

At CES, Etherdyne will demonstrate a cord-free desk setup in which multiple devices receive power wirelessly. Post this

Rather than charging a single device in a fixed position, ETI's platform enables continuous, position-free power delivery to multiple devices with different power requirements, marking a major step forward in through-the-air wireless energy.

"We've reached an inflection point," said Jeff Yen, Co-Founder of ETI. "What Nikola Tesla once imagined is no longer just a lab demo. Our platform is proven and ready to scale."

At the core of ETI's technology is low-frequency magnetic resonance, which safely delivers up to 100 watts of power within a three-dimensional zone. Devices equipped with receivers simply enter the zone and convert magnetic energy into usable electricity. They can be moved freely while remaining powered, eliminating cord clutter and battery maintenance.

ETI is working toward establishing a new standard for mid-power energy delivery, enabling applications across computers, consumer electronics, IoT, and more. With eight years of R&D, 43 granted patents, regulatory approvals, and deployed applications, the company is making steady progress toward its mission to free devices from cords and batteries.

"We saw the immediate value of ETI's technology in retail environments," said Jon McEwen, EVP of Pacific Northern, who has incorporated ETI's solution into wirelessly powered merchandising displays. "Wire-free power has given us a new level of flexibility in display placement, eliminated cord hazards, and removed the burden on floor staff to constantly recharge displays."

Visitors can experience ETI's technology in person at CES 2026 in the Powercast booth, #51716, located in the Venetian Expo, Smart Home. Media and interested companies are invited to schedule a demo.

"We are excited to show manufacturers not just what is possible, but what is ready to be integrated into products today," said Tom Hunt, VP of Business Development at ETI. "While wireless transfer is not new, ETI's platform uniquely enables continuous, position-free power delivery to multiple devices within the same shared space, all on a single 6.78 MHz magnetic-resonance architecture."

Meet ETI at CES

Venetian, Smart Home, "Powercast" Booth #51716

SOURCE Etherdyne Technologies Inc.