A New Partnership With Guardian Recovery Network Will Help The Plymouth House Expand its Clinical Services and Accept Health Insurance

The Plymouth House has held a long-standing legacy as New England's premier 12-step retreat and addiction recovery center. For more than 20 years The Plymouth House has guided individuals through an intense 12-Step process at their 60-acre property in the foothills of the White Mountains. Up until now, The Plymouth House was a self-pay program only. Now, thanks to a new partnership with Guardian Recovery Network, The Plymouth House will offer an expanded list of medical and clinical services, which will allow clients to cover some, or all, of the costs by health insurance.

"We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Guardian Recovery Network because it will allow us to help more people," said Jason Cuthbert, Director of The Plymouth House. "We have always wholeheartedly believed in the power of the 12-Steps to transform lives. But now, combined with Guardian's expert clinical care, our program will be even more powerful."

Plymouth House guests will now have access to professional medical care with a general practitioner, an assessment with a licensed psychiatrist, weekly sessions with a clinical psychologist, daily group therapy workshops, regular family therapy sessions, a weekend family educational retreat, professional case management and aftercare planning.

The professional therapists who will work with guests will utilize a highly-effective combination of therapeutic practices evidenced to help individuals with substance abuse disorders. These include: cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT); dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT); eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR); group therapy techniques, such as psychodrama; and traditional talk therapy.

All of these therapeutic techniques will be utilized in combination with The Plymouth House's 12-Step process. Guests at The Plymouth House are paired with a 12-Step Contact who mentors them through the 12-Steps of recovery. By going through the 12-Steps in a structured, professionally supported and beautiful environment, individuals who might have failed to work the Steps in the world-at-large have a much better chance of succeeding. Any underlying mental health challenges or unresolved emotional traumas can also be simultaneously healed.

"The combination of clinical therapies and 12-Step recovery is a powerful prescription for combating substance use disorders," said Josh Scott, CEO at Guardian Recovery Network.

Guests are housed on The Plymouth House's seven acre campus on 60 acres of natural land surrounded by the White Mountains, trees and a meandering river. Outdoor recreational activities, such as hiking and basketball, are a regular part of the treatment schedule, which also includes guided meditation sessions, yoga classes and life skills workshops.

"The Plymouth House campus is one of the most peaceful, idyllic settings I have ever seen at a treatment center," said Marco Merida, the President and COO of Guardian Recovery Network. "The Plymouth House's 20-year legacy of helping individuals overcome addiction and change their lives is truly remarkable. We are honored to partner with them and join the New England recovery community."

About Guardian Recovery Network & The Plymouth House

Guardian Recovery Network is a well-respected family of drug and alcohol treatment centers founded in 2006 that has been serving communities in Florida, New Jersey, Colorado and Maine. Guardian Recovery Network has earned a reputation for providing world-class clinical care and evidence-based treatment methods that really work. They have facilities for every level of care, including medical detox, residential inpatient, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient. The Plymouth House is a 12-Step retreat in the foothills of the White Mountains that was founded in 2002 by Thomas D. Shaffner, a man committed to helping people find recovery through the 12 Steps. The retreat has grown since 2002 to become one of New England's premier drug and alcohol treatment centers. By combining Guardian Recovery's expertise in clinical and medical, evidence-based treatment modalities, with The Plymouth House's signature 12-step process, guests have the opportunity to heal on multiple levels: physical, mental, emotional and spiritual.

