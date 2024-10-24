A new peak in luxury travel, Moving Mountains' Apex Collection offers exclusive vacation rentals with ultimate privacy & hyper-personalization

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global travelers seeking the pinnacle of luxury in the Colorado Rocky Mountains can now indulge in the exclusive Apex Collection offered by Moving Mountains. As one of the leading hospitality companies in Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Steamboat Springs and Vail, Colo., Moving Mountains curates luxury travel experiences through premium vacation home rentals, travel planning, property management and, recently introduced, yacht charters. The new Apex Collection is a curated selection of the most extraordinary vacation rental homes in Moving Mountains' distinguished portfolio. It embodies the highest standards of luxury, privacy and hyper-personalization for the discerning traveler.

Handpicked for their exceptional quality, design and location, these residences go beyond mere accommodations, offering an unparalleled experience in comfort, style and exclusivity. Each property in the Apex Collection provides a private escape tailored to the exact needs of its guests.

"Today's luxury travelers seek more than just a beautiful home," Robin Craigen, Moving Mountains co-founder, president and CEO, said. "Industry trends show that personalized services, reliable transport, exclusivity and positive and professional interaction with staff define the true benchmarks of luxury travel. The Apex Collection provides this and more. As this market continues to grow, the Apex Collection highlights our commitment to delivering precisely what guests desire."

These incredible homes have unparalleled opulence and scale, several with ski-in/ski-out convenience. In addition to their extravagance, the luxe properties can accommodate large groups, making them ideal for lavish family getaways or high-end corporate retreats.

Each home in the collection has various touches of customization that make travelers feel that their every need and want has been accounted for. Customizations include game rooms, billiards, poker tables, ping pong tables, wet bars, ski locker rooms with boot dryers, heated garages, private gyms and more.

The crown jewels of these ultra-luxe homes are the interconnected Ethos and Opus in Vail, which span a massive 23,000+ square foot area. This ultra-luxury estate is nestled at the foot of Vail Mountain in Vail Village. Despite their central location, Ethos and Opus are highly private and offer the utmost attention to detail and customization. With an even higher level of personalized care, when guests book either Ethos or Opus, they also receive personalized breakfasts each day, stocked essentials in the kitchen* with the option to add a fully stocked refrigerator and pantry, daily housekeeping and turndown service, a locally curated arrival reception with an artisanal board and so much more.

"Privacy is becoming increasingly important to luxury travelers, and the Apex Collection offers exactly that—complete seclusion paired with unrivaled service," Craigen said. "From the moment a guest books with Moving Mountains, they receive the highest level of personalized care, ensuring a seamless and luxurious experience from beginning to end."

With privacy and personalization shaping the future of luxury travel, the Apex Collection by Moving Mountains sets a new benchmark for exclusive vacation rentals. Whether for a family retreat, corporate getaway or relaxing vacation, the collection offers something extraordinary for guests seeking the ultimate escape to the Colorado Rockies.

About Moving Mountains: Founded in 1997 by Robin and Heather Craigen, Moving Mountains specializes in luxury property management and vacation home rentals in Steamboat Springs, Vail, Beaver Creek, and Breckenridge, Colo. In 2024, Moving Mountains expanded to include luxury yacht charters with the Oceans division, a high-touch, high-service yacht broker service in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. With 250 luxury residences in the Rocky Mountains and a fleet of over 70 custom-curated private yachts across the Caribbean, Moving Mountains caters to the desires of discerning guests from across the globe who seek a premium level of comfort, luxury, privacy, and personalization. Committed to elevated vacation customization at sea level or 10,000 feet above, Moving Mountains offers guests a comprehensive range of vacation planning services, including catering, grocery stocking, ground transportation, activities, restaurant recommendations, and more. For more information, visit www.movingmountains.com.

*NOTE: Personalized breakfast and stocked essentials in the kitchen are only offered to guests staying at Ethos or Opus, not the entire Apex Collection.

