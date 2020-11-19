A New Pizza for Mystic: 85th Day Food Community Opens Nana's Bakery & Pizza

MYSTIC, Conn., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 85th Day Food Community has announced the opening of its newest eatery, Nana's Bakery & Pizza. Located at 32 William Street, Nana's officially opened on October 30th.

Nana's is the latest concept in the 85th Day Food Community roster of restaurants in Mystic. Partners Daniel Meiser and Chef James Wayman also run Oyster Club, Engine Room and Grass & Bone.

Nana's Bakery & Pizza has opened in Mystic, CT. The all-day eatery is the latest concept by partners Daniel Meiser and Chef James Wayman of 85th Day Food Community. The group also runs Oyster Club, Engine Room and Grass & Bone. Nana's menu includes artisanal pizzas made with organic, naturally leavened dough, hot fried sourdough donuts, egg sandwiches, baked goods and certified organic coffee, all in a Scandinavian-inspired space with outdoor seating overlooking the water. Nana's Bakery & Pizza gives a nod to Mystic as a pizza destination with artisanal pies made with organic, naturally leavened dough. Selections include the New England pie, with potatoes, bacon, clams and garlic butter. Nana's is the latest concept by partners Daniel Meiser and Chef James Wayman of 85th Day Food Community, which also runs Oyster Club, Engine Room & Grass & Bone. The all-day eatery offers hot fried sourdough donuts, egg sandwiches, bread, baked goods and certified organic coffee.

The all-day eatery offers breakfast and lunch, including bagels, egg sandwiches, pastries, hot fried donuts, artisanal pizza, baked goods and certified organic coffee, all in a Scandinavian-inspired space with outdoor seating overlooking the water.

And with a nod to Mystic's reputation as a pizza destination (thanks to the 80s Julia Roberts rom-com "Mystic Pizza"), Nana's offers artisanal pies made with organic, naturally leavened dough. Among the selections are the classic Nana's Tomato, the New England pie, a play on clam chowder with potatoes, bacon, and clams; a Roasted Sweet Potato pie, with kale pesto, ricotta and pine nuts; and a Sesame pie, with olive oil, honey, greens, lemon, and whipped labneh.

A breakfast signature is Nana's hot fried sourdough donuts, with a buttery sourdough brioche base. They're fried to order and topped with savory and sweet options, such as Cacio e Pepe, Umami Caramel, and Cardamom Espresso.

Nana's coffee is made with ethically sourced small batch Los Angeles-based roaster Canyon Coffee and includes specialties such as the Oaxaca, an espresso with piloncillo, dark chocolate, and chili de arbol; or the Tonka Truck, espresso with fig leaf syrup, koji milk and tonka bean.

The bread selection, made with organic local grains sourced from Central Milling, Still River Farm and Northeast regional producer Maine Grains, is milled in house and includes sourdough, country, focaccia, Danish style seeded rye and Koji flint corn porridge.

"We opened Nana's to create another cornerstone of our growing food community," said executive chef James Wayman. "As with Grass & Bone, our butcher shop, market and casual restaurant, Nana's will be a resource for our community to access locally sourced sustainable baked goods, made with freshly milled heirloom organic grains. It will also serve as a commissary bakery for our restaurants, bringing together our talented team of bakers, led by Katie Clark (pastry) and David Vacca (bread and pizza crust. Sourdough pizza and organic coffee will fill a gap in Mystic's food scene as it continues to grow as an exciting culinary destination."

Nana's Bakery & Pizza is open daily from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.nanasct.com . See the full menu here .

About 85th Day Food Community

85th Day Food Community is a Connecticut-based restaurant group and catering company with a mission of building and supporting the regional food community and sharing the story of its food, from seed to harvest. Its family of restaurants includes Oyster Club, Engine Room, Grass & Bone and Nana's Bakery & Pizza in Mystic. The group is also in partnership with Stone Acres Farm in Stonington, CT.

Media Contact:

Helen Patrikis

631-553-1370

[email protected]

SOURCE 85th Day Food Community