A New Platform that Brings Privacy to the Masses Just Launched

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XcooBee, a privacy-focused data exchange network, announced today the beta launch of its new platform to the general public. XcooBee was formed with the mission to protect the digital rights and privacy of consumers and businesses alike.

Experiencing a loss of control over his data himself, XcooBee founder, Bilal Soylu, thought it was time to change the status quo: "I was tired of always having to choose between signing away my privacy or using advanced encryption software in order to do anything online," he explains. "I knew there was a need for a data network that would not only let me get services without having to give away my rights, but also democratize encryption and data management processes to make them easier to understand."

Privacy is the new battlefield in security. With the prevalence of cyber attacks and the multiplication of massive data breaches, such as the Equifax Data Breach and the Cambridge Analytica Facebook scandal, data privacy is becoming a crucial need in our society.

Until now, companies put more value in finding insights from data than trying to protect it. This mindset is now shifting, but ways for users to assert their rights remain limited. Users are often giving away rights over their data in exchange for a service. Even when users still own their data, protecting it involves complex and expensive software.

The XcooBee platform provides a collection of tools to address many privacy issues from file sharing, to privacy data management, to social media posting. Users of XcooBee are empowered to control their privacy. For example, they can control what data, for what purpose and how long a business can use.

By the same token, implementing XcooBee on the business side translates into operational compliance with GDPR regulations while minimizing existing system changes. This is a massive simplification from current solutions that rely on rewriting of legacy systems.

The business models that are powered by people giving away their privacy are being rightfully questioned. XcooBee is pioneering a new era in privacy and also provides peace of mind to businesses looking to comply with new privacy rules, such as GDPR in Europe. As more countries adopt laws to protect their citizens' privacy, using products like XcooBee will become a competitive advantage. To learn more about XcooBee's Bee paradigm, its data exchange network visit www.xcoobee.com.

Contact:

Andrea Smith

678-809-1698

196915@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-platform-that-brings-privacy-to-the-masses-just-launched-300664245.html

SOURCE XcooBee LLC

Related Links

http://www.xcoobee.com

