A New Plymouth Meeting Mall Experience Awaits Consumers

As part of its efforts to drive the quality of its portfolio and upgrade anchor spaces, PREIT is welcoming over 200,000 square feet of new retail, dining and experiential concepts for consumers at Plymouth Meeting Mall. Dick's Sporting Goods and Burlington opened this past weekend. These new, invigorated storefronts drove increases in shopper traffic within the mall by over 40% during opening weekend. Miller's Ale House grand opens next week and will be followed by Edge Fitness this Fall and Michael's, coming in 2020.

Additionally, as Plymouth Meeting Mall shines a focus on health and well-being, it is also welcoming Red Rose Spa (recently opened), Sola Salon and Restore Hyperwellness & Cryotherapy to its tenant mix. Complementing other health staples at Plymouth Meeting Mall, the mall has created a hub for health, wellness, nutrition, and recovery.

"Plymouth Meeting Mall sets the standard for the new era of mall experiences that are sweeping the industry. Having integrated entertainment, dining, grocery and fitness segment within our portfolio, we're driving new customers to the mall regularly," said PREIT CEO Joseph F. Coradino. "Our proactive and strategic remerchandising efforts, including the redevelopment of the mall's anchor space, along with our drive to create a diverse tenant mix, are crucial ingredients to elevating the consumer experience and providing local shoppers with more reasons to visit the mall."

Located at the intersection of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Interstate 476, and the Northeast Extension with over 90 million cars passing the property annually, Plymouth Meeting Mall offers a differentiated experience to an expanded trade area. The property counts among its offerings one of 9 LEGOLAND Discovery Center locations in the country; Whole Foods; Dave & Buster's; a renovated AMC Movie Theatre; Cyclebar, an indoor cycling studio; five existing sit-down restaurants in addition to quick serve food options; and a Build-a-Bear kiosk, one of the brand's first kiosk deployments in the country. Today, nearly half of the property's space is dedicated to dining and entertainment, underscoring PREIT's early adoption of these experiential offerings to reimagine the retail experience.

To celebrate these new additions, Plymouth Meeting Mall will be hosting a Fall Harvest Fest from October 11- October 13. As part of the weekend events, visitors will have an opportunity to experience the new tenants first hand, as well as fall crafts, fun & games, music, balloon twisting and more. A full schedule of events can be found here.

