A New Podcast From Ligonier Ministries Features Brief Moments Of Insightful Teaching From R.C. Sproul

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ligonier Ministries is pleased to announce the release of a new podcast, Ultimately with R.C. Sproul. Drawn from a lifetime of Bible study, this podcast features classic teaching moments from Dr. Sproul as well as some content that has never been released before. New episodes will be released every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and listeners can subscribe to the podcast today at UltimatelyPodcast.com.

Created to help Christians grow in their knowledge of God and think biblically about the world around them, each episode of Ultimately with R.C. Sproul is only a few minutes in length. This provides believers of all ages to regain perspective amid the noise of everyday life and focus their thoughts on Scriptural truths that matter most.

Chris Larson, president and CEO of Ligonier Ministries, said:

"People everywhere, both inside and outside the church, need to know who God is. That is why our founder, Dr. R.C. Sproul dedicated his decades of ministry to teaching the Bible, helping Christians know what they believe, why they believe it, how to live it, and how to share it. As our team has mined the deep archives of Dr. Sproul's teaching to develop this podcast, we have been reminded of the timeless relevance of the truths he conveyed. R.C. knew that a novel message would not ultimately help anyone; it is the unchanging truth of Christ that sets us free and anchors us in every season. The Lord raised up R.C. to become one of the most gifted communicators of the Bible and theology in the last century, and we're privileged through this podcast to bring unique moments from that teaching to people from every age and stage of the Christian life. Ultimately with R.C. Sproul is a podcast to serve the whole church, and we encourage you to share it with believers and nonbelievers alike."

The first episode of Ultimately with R.C. Sproul is now available on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RSS, Spotify, Stitcher, and TuneIn. Coming soon on RefNet.

Ligonier Ministries exists to proclaim, teach, and defend the holiness of God in all its fullness to as many people as possible. To that end, Ligonier's outreach today is manifold and worldwide. Founded by Dr. R.C. Sproul in 1971, Ligonier's teaching fellowship consists of theologians, pastors, and scholars. Ligonier publishes Renewing Your Mind broadcasts, the Reformation Study Bible, Tabletalk magazine, books, and hundreds of teaching series. The ministry also offers an undergraduate degree program through Reformation Bible College. In addition, Ligonier hosts national and regional conferences, provides an online learning community through Ligonier Connect, streams 24-hour Christian Internet radio through RefNet, answers biblical and theological questions with Ask Ligonier, pursues numerous translation efforts in other countries, and makes available thousands of unique educational resources online at Ligonier.org.

