A New Positive Influence(r) on Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Pittsburgh-based marketing firm officially opened its southern doors Tuesday in the Triangle.

Allogi, which specializes in branding and influencer marketing, chose Raleigh for its wealth of growing companies and development opportunities. "Many businesses want to reach more clients or customers, but they aren't sure how to communicate, or where," said Roxie Zornes , co-founder of the three-year-old company. "We take the guesswork out of the process. We keep it simple, cost-effective and results-driven."

Allogi Logo Roxie Zornes and Meg A. Watt, Co-Founders of Allogi.

With a full arsenal of experience at the company's disposal, they offer a full service agency with a small company feel. "We do full-scale brands and rebrands, but also web and search engine optimization, on top of social and influencer marketing. By offering our clients a one-stop-shop, we keep the process streamlined and more affordable," Zornes added.

Co-owned by Zornes, and Meg A. Watt, the duo brings heavy hitter resumes including Autodesk, Spectrum Brands, Zebra Pen and Blue Diamond Almonds, as well as key players in Tech and Gaming. "We're just as comfortable supporting a spray foam insulation or soap artisan as a Top 100 decision-maker. The tenets of what we do remain the same, regardless of the size of the company," said Watt. "Our focus is on attracting not just anyone but the ideal, paying customer for our clients. Allogi means 'to attract' in Esperanto, and we take that mission seriously. It's not enough to have a pretty social media presence. Does it drive conversions? Are potential customers calling after seeing an influencer they respect discussing your product or service? That's success to us."

Zornes is located in Raleigh and will be the local point of contact for new clients in the area. "While we work with companies everywhere, business owners will know they have someone they can reach out to locally for questions or help. I'm excited to bring our special brand of business to the region."

Allogi is a branding and influencer marketing agency based in Pittsburgh, PA, San Luis Obispo California and Raleigh, NC, with clients nationwide. The company offers a full array of services including marketing, crisis marketing management, public and media relations. They focus heavily on social media and search engine optimization. Find them on the web , Instagram or Facebook or call 805-768-4913.

