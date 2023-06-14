A New Power Steering System For Classic Ford Bronco Hits The Market

News provided by

Toms Offroad

14 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

The leaders in Bronco parts and full hydraulic power steering come together to master power steering for early Ford Bronco.

MEDFORD, Ore., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMS OFFROAD today announced that they've collaborated on a new early Ford Bronco power steering system with Power Steering Components (PSC).

Continue Reading
A TOMS OFFROAD x PSC-equipped early Ford Bronco tackles the trails of Moab effortlessly.
A TOMS OFFROAD x PSC-equipped early Ford Bronco tackles the trails of Moab effortlessly.

Broncos are one of the most uniquely built and customized vehicles; no two look, or drive, alike. Power steering only became available in 1973 for the Ford Bronco, so one of the most sought-after upgrades for those pre-dated Broncos is a power steering conversion, whether you've geared your rig for off-roading or not. For heavily modified Broncos, with their increase of rubber hitting the road and lower gearing, the need for powerful and remedied steering is more pronounced.

"When TOMS OFFROAD came to us wanting to build state-of-the-art steering components for the Gen 1 Broncos, we jumped at the idea," said Bob Sager, National Accounts Manager for PSC. "Utilizing our 20 years of extensive knowledge and experience, along with TOMS OFFROAD's first-hand knowledge of the Bronco platform, we were able to come up with steering systems that not only look good, but steer effortlessly, even with wider wheels and bigger tires. From high performance pumps and HD gearboxes to cylinder assist kits for that hard core enthusiast, we have a steering system that will get the job done."

Boasting a 3.75 quick-turn ratio and upgraded internals, the new box is ported for optional Cylinder Assist and has factory-correct input and output shafts, making this an easy bolt-in application for owners.

For more information or to purchase, visit:
TOMS OFFROAD or @tomsoffroad76.

About TOMS OFFROAD 
Leading the trail since 1976, founder Tom Wimmer recognized the business opportunity once friends and total strangers began contacting him for help sourcing Bronco parts. As a result, Wimmer launched Toms Bronco Parts, which rebranded in 2021 to TOMS OFFROAD, leader in replacement parts and accessories for the '66-77 Early Bronco. They also offer parts for classic Ford Trucks, late model Broncos, and 2021+ Ford Broncos. TOMS OFFROAD is known for the highest quality Bronco parts on the market, world class customer service and quick shipping.

For further information, press only: 
Joe Bovee
1-541-779-1339
[email protected]com

SOURCE Toms Offroad

Also from this source

3x Rebelle Rally 1969 Ford Bronco to be Displayed at King of The Hammers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.