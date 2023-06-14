A New Power Steering System For Classic Ford Bronco Hits The Market

The leaders in Bronco parts and full hydraulic power steering come together to master power steering for early Ford Bronco.

MEDFORD, Ore., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMS OFFROAD today announced that they've collaborated on a new early Ford Bronco power steering system with Power Steering Components (PSC).

A TOMS OFFROAD x PSC-equipped early Ford Bronco tackles the trails of Moab effortlessly.

Broncos are one of the most uniquely built and customized vehicles; no two look, or drive, alike. Power steering only became available in 1973 for the Ford Bronco, so one of the most sought-after upgrades for those pre-dated Broncos is a power steering conversion, whether you've geared your rig for off-roading or not. For heavily modified Broncos, with their increase of rubber hitting the road and lower gearing, the need for powerful and remedied steering is more pronounced.

"When TOMS OFFROAD came to us wanting to build state-of-the-art steering components for the Gen 1 Broncos, we jumped at the idea," said Bob Sager, National Accounts Manager for PSC. "Utilizing our 20 years of extensive knowledge and experience, along with TOMS OFFROAD's first-hand knowledge of the Bronco platform, we were able to come up with steering systems that not only look good, but steer effortlessly, even with wider wheels and bigger tires. From high performance pumps and HD gearboxes to cylinder assist kits for that hard core enthusiast, we have a steering system that will get the job done."

Boasting a 3.75 quick-turn ratio and upgraded internals, the new box is ported for optional Cylinder Assist and has factory-correct input and output shafts, making this an easy bolt-in application for owners.

For more information or to purchase, visit:

TOMS OFFROAD or @tomsoffroad76.

About TOMS OFFROAD

Leading the trail since 1976, founder Tom Wimmer recognized the business opportunity once friends and total strangers began contacting him for help sourcing Bronco parts. As a result, Wimmer launched Toms Bronco Parts, which rebranded in 2021 to TOMS OFFROAD, leader in replacement parts and accessories for the '66-77 Early Bronco. They also offer parts for classic Ford Trucks, late model Broncos, and 2021+ Ford Broncos. TOMS OFFROAD is known for the highest quality Bronco parts on the market, world class customer service and quick shipping.

