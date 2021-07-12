A New Provider, Richard Ares, to Join Revibe Men's Health Honolulu Location

Richard will work with patients to realize their health potential by improving performance across all areas. Tweet this

Richard joins Revibe Men's Health from CareOnSite, where he served as a Physician Assistant. He also spent more than a decade working at the Tripler Army Medical Center in various roles, providing occupational health services to active duty and Department of Defense beneficiaries. While serving in the US Army, Ares had numerous combat deployments and overseas assignments and is a highly decorated Officer.

"Richard Ares will be a great addition to the Revibe Men's Health team. With his deep experience working with patients in the US Army, Richard is well-equipped to provide patients with the tailored treatment they deserve and with results that will allow them to perform their best in all areas of their life," said Dr. Michael Krychman, Chief Medical Officer of Revibe Men's Health.

Richard received his Baccalaureate as a Physician Associate from the University of Oklahoma, his first Master's Degree in Family Medicine from the University of Nebraska and a second Master's Degree in Public Health with a concentration in Occupational Health from the University of Oklahoma's Health Science Center.

About Revibe Men's Health

The best medicine is customized. That's why at Revibe Men's Health, we treat each patient as a unique individual. Whether you have low testosterone, ED, or other wellness concerns, our men's health specialists will work with you to build a tailored plan based on clinically proven, safe treatments. With a plan designed for you, you can perform your best. Revibe Men's Health operates in 10 states throughout the U.S. and has offered care to thousands of men since 2011. Learn more at https://revibemenshealth.com/

