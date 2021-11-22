A new ranking by MIT Technology Review Insights highlights the countries making the fastest progress to ocean sustainability

The interactive index shows which countries are progressing fastest in global efforts to slow the effects of climate change on the marine environment, to protect waters from overfishing, and to tackle the challenge of accumulating plastic in the ocean.

The key findings are as follows:

The United Kingdom and Germany top the index. The United Kingdom ranks first, in large part because of its blue technology ecosystem: the country has robust research and development in maritime and sustainability technologies, a number of blue tech startups, and is one of the most committed developers of offshore renewable energy, operating the world's largest operational offshore wind farm, a 50-megawatt facility off the coast of Aberdeenshire, Scotland . Germany follows closely: it is also a maritime technology leader, and the German government has been a strong advocate and investor in coastal marine conservation at home and abroad.

"Integrating ocean-sustainability efforts such as blue technology innovation with 'green' land-based efforts will be crucial for countries working to meet the terms of the Paris Climate Accord and limit global warming down to 1.5 ̊ C," says Francesca Fanshawe, international editorial director, MIT Technology Review Insights. "Consumer engagement in areas like fishing and marine pollution are putting pressure on companies to invest in ocean conservation. Increasingly, we're seeing 'blue' sustainability efforts being synonymous with economic competitiveness."

To view the research findings, visit the interactive page or click here to download the report.

