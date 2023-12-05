A New Realm in Immersive Entertainment: Cocone's 'Centennial' Set to Launch on January 18

News provided by

Cocone

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Experience the Future of Self Expression and Immersive Entertainment with 'Centennial', Coming to Google Play and the Apple App Store

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocone, a leading Japanese immersive entertainment studio at the forefront of avatar and digital fashion creation, today announced the official release date for Centennial, available January 18, 2024 via Apple's App Store and Google Play. An ambitious project led by renowned artist and innovator Mari Kim, the highly-anticipated mobile title aims to redefine how Western audiences perceive and interact with virtual worlds. Players can pre-order Centennial by visiting https://centennial.city/.

Centennial, featuring Mari Kim's renowned Eyedoll art style, presents players with creative cultural experiences at the crossroads of art, fashion, and music, beginning by personalizing digital avatars known as "AlterEgos." Entering Centennial City, players can collect hundreds of digital fashion items, design living spaces, and produce music with new communities in a shared digital world. Centennial provides mobile gamers the opportunity to cultivate their own unique identities, built through music and art, and share their AlterEgos with players around the world.

"Centennial represents a new dimension in the virtual world where self-expression and creativity meet technology, and the only limit is your imagination," said Mari Kim, Centennial lead and CEO of Cocone New York. "Get ready to step into Centennial City on January 18 and experience the future of immersive entertainment. Your AlterEgo awaits."

Cocone, which has already successfully created and sold an impressive 16 billion digital collectibles across its catalog of games and maintains an average of over 2 million active users monthly on its platform, made its debut in the U.S. market in August. Centennial, as the first major launch for Cocone in the U.S. market, paves the way for future games geared towards a Western audience.

About Cocone
Cocone is a Japanese game studio at the forefront of the avatar and digital fashion creation space. Founded in 2008, Cocone is a global company with offices in Japan, Korea, Singapore, Estonia, and the United States. Cocone is committed to creating innovative and engaging experiences that connect people across the world. To date, the company boasts over 130 million downloads of its games and over one million unique digital items created across its 15 services headlined by Livly Island and Pokecolo. For additional information, please visit: please visit: https://cocone-one.com/.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Cocone

Also from this source

TOYVERSE to Bring the Joys of Toy Customization and Ownership to Mobile in Early 2024

Cocone, a leading Japanese immersive entertainment studio at the forefront of avatar and digital fashion creation, today announced its next major...

Cocone Unveils 'Centennial' as First Major Service Release to the U.S. Market

Cocone, a leading Japanese immersive entertainment studio at the forefront of avatar and digital fashion creation, today announced its next major...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Electronic Gaming

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.