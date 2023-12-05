A New Realm in Immersive Entertainment: Cocone's 'Centennial' Set to Launch on January 18

Experience the Future of Self Expression and Immersive Entertainment with 'Centennial', Coming to Google Play and the Apple App Store

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocone, a leading Japanese immersive entertainment studio at the forefront of avatar and digital fashion creation, today announced the official release date for Centennial, available January 18, 2024 via Apple's App Store and Google Play. An ambitious project led by renowned artist and innovator Mari Kim, the highly-anticipated mobile title aims to redefine how Western audiences perceive and interact with virtual worlds. Players can pre-order Centennial by visiting https://centennial.city/ .

Centennial, featuring Mari Kim's renowned Eyedoll art style, presents players with creative cultural experiences at the crossroads of art, fashion, and music, beginning by personalizing digital avatars known as "AlterEgos." Entering Centennial City, players can collect hundreds of digital fashion items, design living spaces, and produce music with new communities in a shared digital world. Centennial provides mobile gamers the opportunity to cultivate their own unique identities, built through music and art, and share their AlterEgos with players around the world.

"Centennial represents a new dimension in the virtual world where self-expression and creativity meet technology, and the only limit is your imagination," said Mari Kim, Centennial lead and CEO of Cocone New York. "Get ready to step into Centennial City on January 18 and experience the future of immersive entertainment. Your AlterEgo awaits."

Cocone, which has already successfully created and sold an impressive 16 billion digital collectibles across its catalog of games and maintains an average of over 2 million active users monthly on its platform, made its debut in the U.S. market in August. Centennial, as the first major launch for Cocone in the U.S. market, paves the way for future games geared towards a Western audience.

About Cocone

Cocone is a Japanese game studio at the forefront of the avatar and digital fashion creation space. Founded in 2008, Cocone is a global company with offices in Japan, Korea, Singapore, Estonia, and the United States. Cocone is committed to creating innovative and engaging experiences that connect people across the world. To date, the company boasts over 130 million downloads of its games and over one million unique digital items created across its 15 services headlined by Livly Island and Pokecolo. For additional information, please visit: please visit: https://cocone-one.com/.

