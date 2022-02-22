A New Revolution in Black Womanhood Begins March 1, on Black Women's Appreciation Day

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation nears the end of Black History Month and the dawn of Women's History Month, Dr. Avis Jones-DeWeever observes Black Women's Appreciation Day by hosting a LIVE Virtual Event: Doing You, A New Revolution in Black Womanhood, March 1st at 7:00 PM EST.

Successful CEO, Author, Media Commentator and Race & Gender Empowerment Expert, Avis Jones-DeWeever, Ph.D. is answering the call to honor, expand, and elevate Black women professionals across the nation. During this special event, Dr. Avis will unlock what she's termed, the Five Power Tools every Black woman needs to take unapologetic control of her career, her bank account, and her life.

Among other areas of focus, Dr. Avis will share why everything they taught you about getting ahead is a lie, how diversity programs leave Black women behind by design, and the radical shifts required to breakthrough career barriers without whitewashing who you really are.

The need for a specific focus on Black women's career success becomes clear with one glimpse at the statistics on how Black women are faring at work. Today, nearly half of Black women (49%) believe their race makes it harder for them to get a raise, promotion, or even a chance to get ahead compared to just 3% of white women and 11% of women overall. Black women are also more likely than any other demographic group to report they've never had any substantive interaction with a senior leader at work, a key precursor to forming the mentoring and sponsoring relationships necessary to climb the career ladder. What's worse, Black women are also the most likely demographic group to report they feel disrespected or devalued at work and are most likely to indicate that they're more likely to experience hostility or racism at work than in any other space they navigate in their daily lives. Given this harsh reality, is it any wonder why Black women make up only 1.4% of C-Suite positions even though they have the highest labor force participation rate of any women in America? It's this grim reality that inspired Dr. Avis to call for a revolution.

Dr. Avis, a Black history maker herself, served as the youngest Executive Director of the National Council of Negro Women, wrote an Award-Winning Book titled How Exceptional Black Women Lead, and currently serves as the CEO of Media to Millions, a company that helps Black women-owned businesses generate more revenue in a month than the typical Black woman-owned business makes in a year. But on March 1st, she's expanding her focus to help Black Women across the career spectrum achieve game-changing success while simultaneously creating a holistic life they love.

Dr. Avis' message to Black women is simple, "It's not always about waiting for doors to be opened. Sometimes it's about kicking down doors or building our own structures that leave the door open wide enough for all of us to thrive."

