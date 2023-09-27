A New Sawhorse Built to Work by BORA® Tool

TROY, Mich., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BORA® Tool, a leading manufacturer of tools and woodworking accessories, introduces a new sawhorse line.

BORA Tool launches new Workhorse line - Workhorse X - PM-3350, and Workhorse XT - PM-3360

Is your horse built to work? The all-new BORA® Workhorse X and BORA® Workhorse XT are built to undertake any task on the job site. Their durable steel construction is designed to withstand and thrive in rugged environments. With a heavy-duty weight capacity of 2,700 lbs. per pair, over 100 lbs. per pair more than leading competitors, these sturdy sawhorses are reliable for any project. Use the pre-drilled end brackets and top beam to create a sacrificial top and attach 2x4 material to connect two Workhorses and create a sturdy workstation. Long day on the job? Treat yourself with the built-in bottle opener on the Workhorse end bracket.

"At BORA®, we live in the work stand category and strive to deliver rock-solid performance for our users. The new Workhorse X and Workhorse XT deliver on that goal and provide pro level features and performance," said Rod Bonham, Product Manager at BORA® Tool.

Key Features of the new Workhorse include:

  • Supports 2,700 lbs. per sawhorse pair
  • Heavy-duty steel construction
  • Easy latch-release setup
  • 4-inch height adjustment available on XT version
For a complete list of retailers, visit boratool.com or call 248-588-0395.

About BORA® Tool

BORA® Tool is a manufacturer of woodworking tools and workshop accessories designed to increase productivity, simplify complex tasks, and help produce consistent professional results. From the professional job site to the garage, BORA® tools serve a variety of markets, including building and remodeling, DIY, industrial, and woodworking. For more information, visit www.boratool.com.

