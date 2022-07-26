A New Seminal Technology Poised to Change the Entire Cannabis Industry

Patented, disruptive, paradigm shifting

STILLWATER, Minn., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 26,2022 Vapor Cartridge Technology LLC, based in Stillwater Minnesota, will receive its 8th patent rounding out a groundbreaking patent portfolio that portends the power to truly change the entire herbal and cannabis industries. Vapor Cartridge Technology LLC has invented and patented an FDA approvable environmentally friendly process, for extracting the essential oils/resins from botanical plants (e.g., cannabis) and an FDA approvable device for delivering a pure and exact dose of the extracted oils/resins as a consistently reliable precise inhalable vapor .

It promises to be, far and away, the most cost-efficient manner to deliver cannabinoid vapors as measured by $/mg/ml of cannabinoids in the bloodstream. It will be the only technology that can provide the dose control, formulation control and purity assurance of inhaled botanical vapors required of an FDA approved drug. This technology will result in a paradigm shift in both the Medical and Recreational cannabis markets.

"Once commercialized The Vapor Cartridge Technology will quickly become the medical standard for ingesting cannabinoid drugs in vapor form. And it will become the overwhelming preference of retail recreational adult users," according to a spokesperson for the company.

Vapor Cartridge Technology LLC is currently seeking licensing opportunities for their new technology and have launched data rich website (https://vaporcartridgetechnology.com) towards this objective. The compelling website contains a detailed explanation of the science behind the technology, a competitive analysis, the benefits of the technology, the patent portfolio, potential licensees, and a way to contact the company.

